Diljit Dosanjh makes his own hilarious dub of Ambani bash performance, mentions Kareena Kapoor's 'lambi baah' and more

Punjabi aa gaye oye! Diljit Dosanjh rocked day 2 of the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar this weekend. Now, he has shared a highlight reel of all that happened during the performance, in his trademark style. (Also read: Crew song Naina out now: Diljit Dosanjh can't stop with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's tareefan. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh has shared a hilarious video from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.

Diljit's commentary talent

The Punjabi singer belted some of his most popular songs such as Kinni Kinni, Lover, Born to Shine and others on stage as Bollywood stars, CEOs and the couple with their families grooved to his music. In the video he shared on Tuesday, Diljit gave a voice over to all the best moments from the show. He says hilarious stuff like “Anant veere satsriakal!”, “Kareena Kapoor ne lambi baah kadd ke chakti boli, aur phir Karisma Kapoor kehdi Dosanjhwaaleya hauli hauli (Kareena Kapoor put her long arms in the air to the music and Karisma Kapoor asked me to go easy).”

“Kiara, Katrina kehndiyan do you know do you know, Dosanjhwaala kehnda baby I know I know," to “Rhea Ji happy birthday”, “Microsoft te Facebook waale bhi nach pae ne (When the people from Microsoft and Facebook were dancing)," Diljit had funny observations to make about everything.

Highlights from the perfomance

More moments from the performance show Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor grooving to the music and then joining Diljit on stage. His co-star from Good News Kiara Advani also gave him a hug as she joined him on stage. Kareena and Saif were also called on stage, as was Shah Rukh Khan. Diljit also cracked about Saif's son Ibrahim Khan, who looked confused at one moment.

Watch the video here:

Diljit earlier shared a video of himself, Kareena and Saif on stage, in which he praised Kareena. “Hoegi Rihanna, hoegi Beyonce, saadi taa eh hi hai (The world may have Rihanna and Beyonce but this one is everything for us),” he said about Kareena as she blushed at first and then danced to the song Proper Patola.

Almost all A-listers from Bollywood were in Jamnagar this weekend for the Ambani bash. The first day saw a performance by Rihanna and the final day had perfomances by Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali and Akon.