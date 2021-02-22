IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Alia Bhatt shared a brand new picture with her cute pet cat Edward. She dubbed their bond as 'eternal'.

Sharing a closeup picture of her holding Edward close to her face, she wrote: "Eternal." Reacting to the picture, her sister Shaheen called it her 'heart' and dropped a red heart emoji too. Many fans of Alia, too, dropped red heart emojis on the post.


Edward is perhaps Alia's most favourite to share selfies with, out of her many pets. Sharing another picture with him some time back, she had written: "My muse." At another time, sharing a cute picture of another of her pets, a black cat whom she named Juniper, she had written: "When all else fails turn cat paparazzi."


In July, when Juniper had joined their family, Alia had written: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."


While Alia has cats as pets, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is fond of dogs. During the start of the coronavirus lockdown, Alia had reportedly moved in with Ranbir. Sharing a picture with one of his pets, she had Alia: "They make everything better."

Ranbir has two dogs; sharing a picture of both of them, Alia had once lovingly written: "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet."

On the work front, after a long Covid-19 break, Alia had returned to sets to shoot the remaining portions of her upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi from October last year. The film is based on a chapter from film writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film was reportedly being shot at night time mostly and the intense schedule had taken a toll on the young actor.

Also read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

Alia had reportedly fallen ill and had to be admitted to hospital. Speaking about it, her co-star in the film, well-known actor Seema Pahwa had said in an interview to Bombay Times, “I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

Alia was in news lately thanks to her gorgeous pictures from a holiday in Maldives with her girl gang. However, the actor had to cut short her visit and return home after the untimely death of Rajiv Kapoor, Ranbir's uncle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt gangubai kathiawadi

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
Alia Bhatt recreates Patakha Guddi on 7 years of Highway.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt recreates Highway scene on 7 years of Imtiaz Ali film

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
With Highway clocking 7 years, Alia Bhatt has shared a video from her drive in a car, with the song Patakha Guddi playing in the background.
READ FULL STORY
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been together for a while now.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt visits an eye clinic escorted by Ranbir Kapoor's bodyguard

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt was recently spotted with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at a birthday dinner for his uncle, Randhir Kapoor. Alia had earlier rushed back from Maldives after the sudden passing away of actor-director Rajiv Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker hold radically different views on matetrs of public debate.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker supports Kangana against politician, adds 'you made it worse'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker disapproved of a politician's use of derogatory language for Kangana Ranaut. However, she added that with her reaction, Kangana had made the situation even worse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
Disha Patani is seen next to Tiger Shroff as he got checked on after hurting his leg on the football field.
bollywood

Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff was playing football on Sunday when he got injured. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was seen caring for him, by his side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
Katrina Kaif has shared a video of herself, recreating Jack Black's moves.
bollywood

Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a new video, showing her pull off some crazy dance moves inspired by Hollywood star Jack Black's viral video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrate three years of togetherness today.
bollywood

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
Varun Dhawan is all set to play a werewolf in Bhediya.
bollywood

Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has shared a short teaser video for his upcoming release, titled Bhediya. The film will bring him into Dinesh Vijan's horror universe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
Gurmeet says going forward, h want to work more and do more films, each year
bollywood

I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The actor, is excited about his birthday and will celebrate with fans, friends and family; is looking forward to a B Praak music video and his film, The Wife, releasing soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
Nawazuddin enjoyed being part of Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Men, because of their distinct characters which engaged him.
bollywood

“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The actor feels giving one or two hit films doesn’t make one an actor, but being consistent and experimenting with roles makes you an actor, which is why every film is important in an actor’s life
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcome a second baby boy on Sunday.
bollywood

Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Did you know that while Kareena Kapoor chose to name their firstborn Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan had wanted to name him something else?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela.
bollywood

Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby this morning. Following the news, Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora took to Instagram and showered the family with love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on Sunday morning.
bollywood

Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan, in a statement shared with the media after he and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son, said that the mother and baby are 'safe and healthy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP