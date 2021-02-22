Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Alia Bhatt shared a brand new picture with her cute pet cat Edward. She dubbed their bond as 'eternal'.
Sharing a closeup picture of her holding Edward close to her face, she wrote: "Eternal." Reacting to the picture, her sister Shaheen called it her 'heart' and dropped a red heart emoji too. Many fans of Alia, too, dropped red heart emojis on the post.
Edward is perhaps Alia's most favourite to share selfies with, out of her many pets. Sharing another picture with him some time back, she had written: "My muse." At another time, sharing a cute picture of another of her pets, a black cat whom she named Juniper, she had written: "When all else fails turn cat paparazzi."
In July, when Juniper had joined their family, Alia had written: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."
While Alia has cats as pets, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is fond of dogs. During the start of the coronavirus lockdown, Alia had reportedly moved in with Ranbir. Sharing a picture with one of his pets, she had Alia: "They make everything better."
Ranbir has two dogs; sharing a picture of both of them, Alia had once lovingly written: "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet."
On the work front, after a long Covid-19 break, Alia had returned to sets to shoot the remaining portions of her upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi from October last year. The film is based on a chapter from film writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film was reportedly being shot at night time mostly and the intense schedule had taken a toll on the young actor.
Also read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?
Alia had reportedly fallen ill and had to be admitted to hospital. Speaking about it, her co-star in the film, well-known actor Seema Pahwa had said in an interview to Bombay Times, “I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”
Alia was in news lately thanks to her gorgeous pictures from a holiday in Maldives with her girl gang. However, the actor had to cut short her visit and return home after the untimely death of Rajiv Kapoor, Ranbir's uncle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara Bhasker supports Kangana against politician, adds 'you made it worse'
- Swara Bhasker disapproved of a politician's use of derogatory language for Kangana Ranaut. However, she added that with her reaction, Kangana had made the situation even worse.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina recreates Jack Black's dance video: 'Hope we get to dance together'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar mark three years of togetherness
- It has been three years since Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar began dating. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a chic picture of the duo and wished her beau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhediya teaser: Varun Dhawan turns werewolf, sends 'pranaam' to Stree, Roohi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I want to be a superstar who is also a good actor: Gurmeet Choudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“If I repeat my characters, I would get bored and would leave this line of work in two years”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif wanted to name son Faiz but Kareena chose Taimur, will he get his wish now?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila Matondkar on possible Rangeela remake: 'Some remakes turn out great'
- Urmila Matondkar, on being asked to comment on a possible Rangeela remake, said that some remakes are made quite well while others do not live up to expectations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor and her baby boy receive love from Neetu Singh and Amrita Arora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif gives update after Kareena delivers second child: 'Mom and baby are safe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox