Alia Bhatt gets ready for a date, fans spot Ranbir Kapoor's closet behind her. See pic
Actor Alia Bhatt flew to Delhi last week to spend some time with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Sunday, Alia shared a cute photo of herself on Instagram as she got ready for a date night with him.
Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Date-o’clock." She was seen in a black sweater with bear embroidered in the front. Alia took a selfie in the mirror and behind her, one could see a small, open closet. Fans figured out that it was Ranbir's closet from his hotel in Delhi.
"Ranbir's hotel room and his closet," wrote a fan. "RK's closet," wrote another. Behind her, one can see some jackets and shirts that fans have seen Ranbir wearing before. There is also his staple black cap sitting in a corner.
Earlier in the day, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared a picture from their lunch together. Alia had joined Ranbir, Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and Ranbir's niece Samara for lunch. "
Sharing the photo, Riddhima wrote, "Fam Jam -Sunday missed @neetu54 @sonirazdan @shaheenb #sundaylunchathome." Later on Alia's photo, a fan wrote, "Lunch at Riddhima's house and now date night. Full utilization of a sunday break."
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for over two years now. They recently went on a New Years trip together with their families to Ranthambore National Park. They were accompanied by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat and Samara and Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen.
Recently in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that their love would have been ‘sealed’ had the pandemic not hit their lives. On the question of marriage, he had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”
