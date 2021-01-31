Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have an expected intruder between them as they pose for a photo with Riddhima post lunch
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dined with his sister Riddhima Kapoor and her family on Sunday. Riddhima has shared a group picture of all of them together on Instagram.
Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote in caption, "Fam Jam -Sunday. missed @neetu54 @sonirazdan @shaheenb #sundaylunchathome." The post received close to 14000 likes within a few minutes while the comments section was locked by Riddhima to avoid any negativity.
In the picture, both Alia and Riddhima were seen twinning in black tops and blue denims. Ranbir is seen in a black jacket paired with a beige trousers and a brown cap, much like his Barfi avatar. He stands with his one hand on Alia's shoulder and the other on the shoulder of his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni. Ranbir's niece Samara is seen a grey tee and pyjamas. Not to miss, Riddhima's dog also makes an effort to fit itself between Ranbir and Alia in the frame.
Riddhima also mentioned in the post how they missed Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at lunch. Neetu is currently working on her comeback film, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo which is being filmed in Rajasthan. It is not confirmed if she has joined co-star Anil Kapoor in Udaipur for the current schedule. She had recently joined her extended family: Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain and few others for a Republic Day get-together.
Also read: Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy
Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir continue to go strong on the personal front. Alia has been by his and his family's side ever since the death of Rishi Kapoor. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that their love would have been ‘sealed’ had the pandemic not hit their lives. On the question of marriage, he had said, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”
