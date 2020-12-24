‘My girlfriend Alia is an overachiever’: Ranbir Kapoor says they’d have been married if the ‘pandemic hadn’t hit our lives’

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:47 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said that he feels like a bit of an underachiever compared to his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia will star together for the first time in the long-delayed fantasy film, Brahmastra.

In a new interview, Ranbir said that while he spent many hours watching television shows and movies during the lockdown, Alia took every class under the sun.

Asked if he took any online classes during the lockdown, he told journalist Rajeev Masand, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

Asked if he’s planning to get married anytime soon, Ranbir said that the deal would’ve been ‘sealed’ had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Ranbir and Alia spent the lockdown together, and it was recently reported that she had purchased a property in the same apartment complex as Ranbir. According to Pinkvilla, while Ranbir stays on the 7th floor, Alia bought a place on the 5th floor of the same Vaastu Pali Hill complex for Rs 32 crore. Incidentally, the tower is close to the Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, has seen quite a few delays since its production began in 2018. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, had said that the film will offer the audience ‘something that’s really new and amazing and next level’.

