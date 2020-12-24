Alia Bhatt saved a child actor from embarrassment on Gangubai Kathiawadi set, co-star Seema Pahwa recalls story

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Seema Pahwa has narrated a story about how Alia saved a child actor from embarrassment on the sets of the film. The film, about the madam of a brothel, is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Seema, who in recent years has appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Bala, recalled the incident in an interview, and praised Alia for being a thorough professional.

She told Pinkvilla that a scene involving Alia and a child actor was being shot at night, but because the scene took place on a bed, when the child was given her cue, she would accidentally fall asleep. “Alia ne ye zimedari apne upar le li. Jab dialogue bolna tha, wo usko zara sa hila deti thi aur bacchi dialogue bol jaati thi time pe (Alia took the responsibility of making sure that the child delivers her lines. She’d prod her.). Mujhe bahut acha laga uska ye gesture aur bahut hi tareef karungi main uski ke usne itne achi se uss bacchi ke embarrassment ko itne ache se usne saath diya and dant khaane se bachaya (I really appreciated this gesture. She saved the girl from embarrassment and possibly being told off.).”

Seema continued heaping praise on Alia and said, “Bahut hi sanskari ladki hai. Bado ki respect karna aata hai, dusre ache kalakaro ki respect karna aata hai, bahut cooperate karti hai (She is a cultured girl. She respects elders, she respects other actors.). Set pe, abhi tak itna lamba schedule uske saath kiya hai, maine kabhi nahi dekha ke wo set pe late aa rahi ho ya set pe tantrum dikha rahi ho (I’ve done long hours with her, but not once has she arrived late or complained.). Wo pyaari si bachhi hai jo ki bahut hi sincere hai apne kaam ko leke aur wo bhi bahut passionate hai (She is very passionate about her craft.).”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She was a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The cast and crew returned to work after breaking for seven months because of the coronavirus lockdown.

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

