Bell Bottom to Jersey: 15 films lined up for release as theatres start operating on 100% occupancy

The film industry is bursting with joy as the government finally allowed cinema halls to function at 100% occupancy. The theatre owners are set to welcome the moviegoers with open arms with a long list of films waiting to open on the silver screen. Among them are some much-anticipated films which couldn't meet their release date to coronavirus lockdown last year, and many more that might finally arrive on the big screen instead of heading to streaming platforms.

Here are the films you can look forward to watching in a movie theatre:

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar-starrer is the third film in director Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The film is expected to release in the first quarter of the year, as told by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film was supposed to release in March 2020 but has been delayed since.

ALL EYES ON FIRST QUARTER OF 2021... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *cinemas* NEXT YEAR [2021]... Both will release *before* 31 March 2021... Release dates *NOT* finalised yet. pic.twitter.com/EUPLSscPKA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2020





83

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film narrates the story of India's first Cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. As per Taran, the film may release in the first quarter this year.

Bell Bottom

Akshay seems to be in mood to make up for the lost time and has completed the shoot of his next, Bell Bottom in a start-to-finish schedule during the pandemic. He has also confirmed April 2 as the release date of the film which also stars Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The Salman Khan-starrer action-drama missed its Eid release last year but has now been confirmed to arrive on Eid this year. It stars Salman’s Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Theatre-owners and distributers had requested Salman to release the film in theatres and Salman had agreed.

John Abraham in a still from Satyameva Jayate 2.





Satyameva Jayate 2

Salman Khan's Radhe is all set to clash with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 on Eid this year. John had confirmed the release date a few months ago. The film will release on May 14, 2021.

Black Widow

Marvel superhero film Black Widow is expected to release in the US on May 7 and might also arrive in India at the same time. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer film is among the much-anticipated Hollywood releases this year.

Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor was working on Sharmaji Namkeen when he died last year. Paresh Rawal has stepped in to play the same character in order to complete the film which will release on the occasion of Rishi's birth anniversary on September 4.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her action film Dhaakad and has already booked the Gandhi Jayanti weekend for its release. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in interesting roles, will hit theatres on October 1.

No Time To Die

Daniel Craig's No Time to Die, will hit theatres on October 8. The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007.

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021





RRR

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated multi-lingual film RRR will arrive in theatres on October 13. It has been simultaneously shot in Hindi as well as Telugu. It boasts of a celebrated cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sports drama will see him portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963. It will arrive in theatres on October 15.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has booked this Diwali for his sports drama Jersey. He recently released a new film still and confirmed that the film will light up theatres on November 5. It is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu has just wrapped up the shoot of her sports film, Rashmi Rocket. She plays a Gujarati athlete in the film which also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pathak. The release date has not been announced by the makers but it is expected to release this year.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer had wrapped up the shoot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar a few months ago but the film is yet to get its release date. The humorous entertainer set in Gujarat is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and is expected to release this year.

Laal Singh Chadda

The Aamir Khan-starrer is the official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film marks Aamir's reunion with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It missed its release date last Christmas and is now expected to arrive this Christmas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON