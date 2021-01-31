Day after several Bigg Boss 14 viewers, former contestants and television actors slammed Rakhi Sawant for pulling co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring, her brother Rakesh Sawant has come out to her rescue and spoken in her favour. Rakesh said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits.

Rakesh claimed that Abhinav and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik are only overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.

Defending her, Rakesh told ETimes TV, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."





When the incident was brought to host Salman Khan's notice, the Dabangg actor too passed it off as mere entertainment. However, an angry Abhinav had declared, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now."

Former Bigg Boss contestants like Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit and Srishty Rode criticised the incident and asked Abhinav to stay strong. Calling it ''disturbing', former Bigg Bos 14 contestant Shardul Pandit tweeted, "So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar."

Rahul Mahajan also called it 'cheap' and wrote on Twitter, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."

So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar https://t.co/WKqEeco7fk #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) January 29, 2021

#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap #AbhinavShukla — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) January 30, 2021





Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta gets a chance to use his 'joker card'

Rakhi Sawant has resorted to flirting with Abhinav in the Bigg Boss 14 house despite objections from him and his wife Rubina. She even told a furious Rubina when she confronted her over the same, "Abhinav is your husband at home, but here he is a contestant."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON