Rakhi Sawant's brother defends her behaviour with Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'
Day after several Bigg Boss 14 viewers, former contestants and television actors slammed Rakhi Sawant for pulling co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring, her brother Rakesh Sawant has come out to her rescue and spoken in her favour. Rakesh said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits.
Rakesh claimed that Abhinav and his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik are only overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.
Defending her, Rakesh told ETimes TV, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."
When the incident was brought to host Salman Khan's notice, the Dabangg actor too passed it off as mere entertainment. However, an angry Abhinav had declared, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now."
Former Bigg Boss contestants like Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit and Srishty Rode criticised the incident and asked Abhinav to stay strong. Calling it ''disturbing', former Bigg Bos 14 contestant Shardul Pandit tweeted, "So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar."
Rahul Mahajan also called it 'cheap' and wrote on Twitter, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta gets a chance to use his 'joker card'
Rakhi Sawant has resorted to flirting with Abhinav in the Bigg Boss 14 house despite objections from him and his wife Rubina. She even told a furious Rubina when she confronted her over the same, "Abhinav is your husband at home, but here he is a contestant."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi's brother defends her actions on Bigg Boss 14: 'She knows she is married'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman dances with Mouni, Vikas may use 'joker card'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav
- Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14's Vikas's mom: 'I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox