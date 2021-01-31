IND USA
Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan dances with Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta gets a chance to use his 'joker card'

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Amid reports that Vikas Gupta may be voted out this weekend, the promo for Sunday's episode shows Vikas being asked to use his joker card.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:15 AM IST

Bollywood actor and show host Salman Khan will be seen having a lot of fun on Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar as his friend Mouni Roy pays a visit.

In a promotional video for Sunday's episode, Mouni and Salman are seen grooving to her hit song Odhni. Later, Mouni is also seen conducting a task where the contestants are punished for their lies.

The video opens with Aly Goni and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, acting as interviewers during a task, ask Rubina, "Apne media se baatcheet ke dauran kaha ki Salman Khan Eijaz Khan ko support karte hain (You claimed during the media interaction that Salman supports Eijaz)." Rubina takes no time and says, "Of course!" Devoleena also asks Rubina that she becomes unfair to prove her point of view but Rubina disagrees with her.

Aly is also seen questioning Rakhi in the task: "Is your love genuine or fake?" and she readily responds saying, "Fake!"

He also asks Abhinav if he has used Rakhi. "Mujhe Rakhi ki zarurat nahi hai apne aap ko dikhane ke liye (I do not need Rakhi to make myself visible on this show)," Abhinav tells Aly.

Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
In the same task, Rahul Vaidya says he will marry Rubina, date Rakhi and kill Arshi Khan.

Salman and Mouni are then seen dancing to hit song Odhni from Made In China. Soon, Arshi is seen riding a toy bull and Salman asks her if she wants to become like Rakhi Sawant. She vehemently denies it, but the housemates declare it as a lie and Arshi is punished for it. Mouni asks Rubina if she is jealous of Rakhi's entertainment ability and she replies in the negative, leading to a similar fate as Arshi's.


The mood of the trailer shifts gears and Salman starts talking about evictions and nominations. "Vikas apne jeeta tha ek joker card. Joker card se aap zarur bach jaenge, apko fayda hoga lekin kisi aur ko nuksaan. Aapke paas do minute ka samay hai, soch samajh k faisla kar lena (Vikas, you had won a joker card. You will certainly be saved and the joker card will benefit you, but it will cause harm to someone else. You have two minutes, think and decide)," Salman tells Vikas as the promo video ends.

Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
