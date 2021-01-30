Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and

Salman was quite angry on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar and he took Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla as well Rakhi Sawant to task when he returned on the show after a gap of two weeks.

The episode began with Abhinav declaring he’d rather go home than be part of show where entertainment meant disrespecting him. “Is this entertainment? If this is entertainment I want to go home right now,” a teary-eyed Abhinav said after talking about Rakhi’s comment about his hug. Later, he told his wife and co-contestant Rubina, “I should not have let her come close to me. How could I have known she could be so venomous?” Vikas Gupta tried his best to explain that Rakhi did not mean it any vulgar way but Abhinav and Rubina refused to accept his explanations. After realizing that Abhinav was crying, Rakhi apologised, but said she did not hurt him. “It is not because of me that he is crying, he is crying because they succeeded in separating us,” she claimed.

Abhinav cried and Rubina stood by him.(Colors)





Salman started by making fun of Rubina’s English and shared that she had created words like ‘rampanting’ and ‘dividation’. He also reminded her that she coined a phrase ‘bear my own fruits’. “Ye emotion nahi, English ka loose motion hai(This is not emotion, it is loose motion of English). Our national language is nice, you can use it. These words that you use cannot be even found in dictionaries because they do no exist,” he told her.

Salman also discussed the recent issue where Rubina was extremely upset when she got to know that Rakhi had pulled Abhinav’s drawstrings during a task. Salman told her that she points out mistakes of people, on the pretext of correcting them, but she must do so in isolation. “Why did you speak in front of everyone if were really concerned about Rakhi?” he asked and she responded that she had asked Vikas to talk to Rakhi about it. Pointing out that Abhinav was the one who really profited from Rakhi’s antics, Salman said there is nothing wrong or vulgar in the game that Rakhi was playing. He chided the couple for creating an issue out of something that could have been dealt with privately.

Nikki and Arshi on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)





“It only brought your new side in front of the audience. You were being labelled as boring before Rakhi started her game of flirting with you. Your reactions were being seen as cool and endearing, exposed your human and emotional side,” Salman told Abhinav. He also said the bond between Rakhi and Abhinav was being seen as genuine as that between him and Rubina. Salman also asked Rakhi to stay within her limits and not cross the line. As Rakhi tried to explain, Salman stopped him in the middle and told her it was a weird explanation, adding, “If someone does not like something, stop right there. Never cross the limit, the line drawn for you. Not everything is entertaining. That era is gone, you need to grow with the times. Change your style, now that you are here. Change you thoughts, bring some depth and meaning to them.”

Salman also slammed Nikki for being rude to one and all, reminding her that even her own family is watching it all.

