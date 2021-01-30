IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan slams Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and

  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:33 PM IST

Salman was quite angry on Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar and he took Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla as well Rakhi Sawant to task when he returned on the show after a gap of two weeks.

The episode began with Abhinav declaring he’d rather go home than be part of show where entertainment meant disrespecting him. “Is this entertainment? If this is entertainment I want to go home right now,” a teary-eyed Abhinav said after talking about Rakhi’s comment about his hug. Later, he told his wife and co-contestant Rubina, “I should not have let her come close to me. How could I have known she could be so venomous?” Vikas Gupta tried his best to explain that Rakhi did not mean it any vulgar way but Abhinav and Rubina refused to accept his explanations. After realizing that Abhinav was crying, Rakhi apologised, but said she did not hurt him. “It is not because of me that he is crying, he is crying because they succeeded in separating us,” she claimed.

Abhinav cried and Rubina stood by him.(Colors)
Abhinav cried and Rubina stood by him.(Colors)


Salman started by making fun of Rubina’s English and shared that she had created words like ‘rampanting’ and ‘dividation’. He also reminded her that she coined a phrase ‘bear my own fruits’. “Ye emotion nahi, English ka loose motion hai(This is not emotion, it is loose motion of English). Our national language is nice, you can use it. These words that you use cannot be even found in dictionaries because they do no exist,” he told her.

Salman also discussed the recent issue where Rubina was extremely upset when she got to know that Rakhi had pulled Abhinav’s drawstrings during a task. Salman told her that she points out mistakes of people, on the pretext of correcting them, but she must do so in isolation. “Why did you speak in front of everyone if were really concerned about Rakhi?” he asked and she responded that she had asked Vikas to talk to Rakhi about it. Pointing out that Abhinav was the one who really profited from Rakhi’s antics, Salman said there is nothing wrong or vulgar in the game that Rakhi was playing. He chided the couple for creating an issue out of something that could have been dealt with privately.

Nikki and Arshi on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki and Arshi on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)


“It only brought your new side in front of the audience. You were being labelled as boring before Rakhi started her game of flirting with you. Your reactions were being seen as cool and endearing, exposed your human and emotional side,” Salman told Abhinav. He also said the bond between Rakhi and Abhinav was being seen as genuine as that between him and Rubina. Salman also asked Rakhi to stay within her limits and not cross the line. As Rakhi tried to explain, Salman stopped him in the middle and told her it was a weird explanation, adding, “If someone does not like something, stop right there. Never cross the limit, the line drawn for you. Not everything is entertaining. That era is gone, you need to grow with the times. Change your style, now that you are here. Change you thoughts, bring some depth and meaning to them.”

Salman also slammed Nikki for being rude to one and all, reminding her that even her own family is watching it all.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
bollywood

Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
READ FULL STORY
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.
web series

The Family Man season two premiere to be postponed amid Tandav row?

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The Family Man season two premiere is reportedly going to get postponed. Amazon Prime Video is pushing the show's release amid the controversy surrounding their other shows, Tandav and Mirzapur.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
Salman Khan was quite angry on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar on Saturday.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 116: Salman scolds Rubina, Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 116: Salman Khan scolded Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant over their recent arguments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
Shubhaavi Choksey (Sourced photo)
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I want to play younger characters with fun elements

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Trained Bharatnatyam exponent and actor Shubhaavi Choksey, known for her roles in film ‘Dhadak’ along with shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’ and latest one being ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, feels life takes its own course and keeps one moving on the right path.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Actor Shubhaavi Choksey was last seen in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
tv

Shubhaavi Choksey: I have the capability and age to play more than just a mother onscreen

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Ready to wait for suitable projects to come her way, actor Shubhaavi Choksey is clear she would only take up roles that are interesting, challenging and preferably her age.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
Actor Pooja Banerjee is known for TV shows such as Swim Team, Chandra Nandini and Kumkum Bhagya.
tv

Pooja Banerjee: I’m not going to do B-Grade films just to get the Bollywood actor tag

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Having learnt from her past experiences, actor Pooja Banerjee says going forward, factors that would matter to her while signing a project would include the banner, director and co-actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
tv

Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Several former Bigg Boss contestants and television actors have come in support of Abhinav Shukla who has been facing indecent behaviour at the hands of fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Khoker has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
tv

Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Twitter has come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and has objected to Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour on Friday's episode. Some have even asked if this amounts to HeToo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolds Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla for their behaviour on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is heartbroken with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan for questioning his victory in another task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Disha Parmar, who is set to marry Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, responded to a joke that she should start charging for the show because her name is mentioned so frequently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted that he is upset with Nikki Tamboli but said that there is no truth to reports that he refused to go on Bigg Boss 14 to support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
tv

How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance

By Udita Jhunjhunwala
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:08 PM IST
As Bridgerton continues to make waves on Netflix, a look at the froths and frills that go into shows set in this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas's mom: 'I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Claiming that she 'always knew' about Vikas Gupta's sexuality, mom Sharda has dismissed allegations that their relationship soured after the producer came out as a bisexual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant refused to stop flirting with Abhinav Shukla and told his wife Rubina Dilaik that he would be her husband at home but he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas' mother responds to his claims that she wants his property

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother has said she wants to meet her son, adding that she would like him 'to forget everything and move on happily in life'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP