IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss: 'This is disturbing'
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
tv

Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss: 'This is disturbing'

Several former Bigg Boss contestants and television actors have come in support of Abhinav Shukla who has been facing indecent behaviour at the hands of fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla did not find any support from host Salman Khan over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him but has found many of his industry colleagues including former co-contestants speaking up for him on social media. All from Rahul Mahajan to Shardul Pandit have come out in support of Abhinav.

The new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows Salman passing off Rakhi's act of pulling Abhinav's drawstring as mere 'entertainment' and claiming that it eventually benefits Abhinav after all. An emotional Abhinav is seen telling Salman that he doesn't want such benefits and later telling fellow contestants, "if this is entertainment, I want to go home right now."

Rahul Mahajan, who has been evicted from the show, came out in support of Abhinav and slammed Rakhi's actions as 'cheap'. He tweeted, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."

Calling the incident 'disturbing', evicted Bigg Bos 14 contestant Shardul Pandit wrote on Twitter, "So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar."


Srishty Rode of Bigg Boss 12 fame expressed her disappointment on the new Bigg Boss promo which featured Salman siding with Rakhi and turning down all objections raised by Abhinav and Rubina against her. She wrote on Twitter, "#AbhinavSukla Stay Strong! It’s so sad to see the new promo! You are not wrong! More power to you!"


Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'

However, actor Kishwer Merchant didn't seem to oppose Rakhi's actions and instead asked Rubina's fans about Abhinav's contribution on the show. She tweeted, "Rakhi ke aane se pehle what was Abhinav doing in the house ? All Rubina fans please answer."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 rahul mahajan shardul pandit abhinav shukla rakhi sawant

Related Stories

Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
tv

Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Twitter has come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and has objected to Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour on Friday's episode. Some have even asked if this amounts to HeToo.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
Abhinav Shukla is upset over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him.
tv

Bigg Boss: Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit slam Rakhi's behaviour towards Abhinav

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Several former Bigg Boss contestants and television actors have come in support of Abhinav Shukla who has been facing indecent behaviour at the hands of fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas Gupta asked for sexual favours, claims Roadies contestant

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Roadies 9 contestant Vikas Koher has alleged that Vikas Gupta had approached him 'to fulfil his sexual desire' and even asked for his nudes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
Rakhi Sawant's behaviour with Abhinav Shukla was slammed on Twitter.
tv

Abhinav Shukla gets support on Twitter as users slam Rakhi Sawant's behaviour

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Twitter has come out in support of Abhinav Shukla and has objected to Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour on Friday's episode. Some have even asked if this amounts to HeToo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
Abhinav Shukla was upset with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task and he lost his cool when Salman Khan called it all 'entertainment'.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla declares 'I want to go home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan scolds Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla for their behaviour on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
Arshi Khan began crying when she got to know that she was out of the task.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 115: Aly warns Arshi, says 'Do not count me as your close one'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 115: Rubina Dilaik is heartbroken with Rakhi Sawant's behaviour during a task, Aly Goni fights with Arshi Khan for questioning his victory in another task.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married once he is out of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

See Disha's funny reply to fan’s tweet that she ‘should start charging’ for BB14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Disha Parmar, who is set to marry Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya, responded to a joke that she should start charging for the show because her name is mentioned so frequently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli's equation soured towards the end of his stay in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu admits he, his mom are ‘upset’ with Nikki Tamboli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu admitted that he is upset with Nikki Tamboli but said that there is no truth to reports that he refused to go on Bigg Boss 14 to support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star as the Duke of Hastings and the debutante Daphne in Bridgerton. (Netflix)
tv

How to build a sparkling Regency-era romance

By Udita Jhunjhunwala
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:08 PM IST
As Bridgerton continues to make waves on Netflix, a look at the froths and frills that go into shows set in this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14's Vikas's mom: 'I am his mother I always knew about his sexuality'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Claiming that she 'always knew' about Vikas Gupta's sexuality, mom Sharda has dismissed allegations that their relationship soured after the producer came out as a bisexual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
Rakhi Sawant pulled Abhinav Shukla's pajama drawstring while teasing him.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi pulls drawstring of Abhinav's pajamas, leaves Rubina shocked

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant refused to stop flirting with Abhinav Shukla and told his wife Rubina Dilaik that he would be her husband at home but he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
In happier times, Vikas and his mother Sharda Gupta.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas' mother responds to his claims that she wants his property

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's mother has said she wants to meet her son, adding that she would like him 'to forget everything and move on happily in life'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are back together again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 114: Arshi fights with Nikki, Rahul, Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 114: Rahul Vaidya fought with Nikki Tamboli and soon reconciled with her. On the other hand, Arshi Khan locked horns with Rahul and Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli fight on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Nikki Tamboli's mother defends her for bringing up Devoleena's MeToo comments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Nikki Tamboli's mother has defended her for bringing up Devoleena Bhattacharjee's MeToo comment against Sidharth Shukla on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
After being kicked out of Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, Vikas Gupta re-entered the show.
tv

Vikas Gupta's mother denies having personal conversation with Arshi Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta's mother has denied having any personal conversation with Arshi Khan, who had claimed on the show that the two had talked before she entered the house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second baby.
tv

Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting second baby

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, are expecting their second child, he confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP