Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla did not find any support from host Salman Khan over Rakhi Sawant's indecent behaviour towards him but has found many of his industry colleagues including former co-contestants speaking up for him on social media. All from Rahul Mahajan to Shardul Pandit have come out in support of Abhinav.

The new promo of the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows Salman passing off Rakhi's act of pulling Abhinav's drawstring as mere 'entertainment' and claiming that it eventually benefits Abhinav after all. An emotional Abhinav is seen telling Salman that he doesn't want such benefits and later telling fellow contestants, "if this is entertainment, I want to go home right now."

Rahul Mahajan, who has been evicted from the show, came out in support of Abhinav and slammed Rakhi's actions as 'cheap'. He tweeted, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."

#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap #AbhinavShukla — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) January 30, 2021

Calling the incident 'disturbing', evicted Bigg Bos 14 contestant Shardul Pandit wrote on Twitter, "So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar."

So a woman can touch a mans nada?? What if we reversed the situation . This is disturbing, appalling ,not funny and vulgar https://t.co/WKqEeco7fk #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) January 29, 2021





Srishty Rode of Bigg Boss 12 fame expressed her disappointment on the new Bigg Boss promo which featured Salman siding with Rakhi and turning down all objections raised by Abhinav and Rubina against her. She wrote on Twitter, "#AbhinavSukla Stay Strong! It’s so sad to see the new promo! You are not wrong! More power to you!"

#AbhinavSukla Stay Strong!

It’s so sad to see the new promo! You are not wrong! More power to you! — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) January 29, 2021





Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'

However, actor Kishwer Merchant didn't seem to oppose Rakhi's actions and instead asked Rubina's fans about Abhinav's contribution on the show. She tweeted, "Rakhi ke aane se pehle what was Abhinav doing in the house ? All Rubina fans please answer."

Rakhi ke aane se pehle what was Abhinav doing in the house ?

All Rubina fans please answer 😂 — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) January 29, 2021

