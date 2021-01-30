Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'

The Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see Abhinav Shukla getting upset and emotional as he wants to discuss Rakhi Sawant's behaviour but host Salman Khan show no interest.

The promotional video for Saturday's episode opens with Salman asking Nikki Tamboli if she has changed at all, in her second stint inside the house. He says, "Nikki! Kya change aya, aapme. Tujhme. Tu bola hi nahi ja raha mujhse. Inspite, jaise ki aap behave kar rahe ho. Mai apse aap kar k baat kar raha hu. (What are the changes that you have had? I am still speaking to you with respect.)

"Ek baar samajhaya, nahi samajh aya. Dusri baar samjhaya nahi samaj aya. Teesri baar ke baad jao bhaad mein. (I can explain things to you once or twice but if you cannot understand even after I explained thrice, I do not care)," he adds angrily.

Salman then moves on to Rakhi. "Rakhi is ghar ki sabse badi entertainer hain. Uska fayda sabse zyada kisko ho raha hai (Rakhi is the biggest entertainer in the house, who is benefitting the most from her)?" he asked and when Rubina said, "Pure ghar ko sir (The entire house, sir)," Salman retorts, "Are you guys right or the rest of the house is right?"





Rubina says, "There is no right and wrong sir." Salman then responds in a firm voice, "There is! Sirf aur sirf Abhinav ko fayda ho raha hai. (Only Abhinav has benefitted)." Abhinav quickly folds his hands and says, "Theek hai sir to mujhe wo fayda bikul nahi chahiye. Haath jod ke sabse samne kehna chahta hoon (Alright sir, I do not want such gains. I fold my hands and want to say that)."

Salman cuts him short, and says, "Abhinav, Abhinav. Let me finish Abhinav. You do not need to overreact to things like this. Ulti seedhi baat hoti to hum mudda bana k discuss kar lete. (We would have discussed it had been something wrong)."

Abhinav then makes a dramatic move, stands up and declares, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now!" He is also seen with tears in his eyes, as Rubina hugs him in the luggage room.





