 Internet reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan's new pics from photoshoot: ‘He seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Internet reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan's new pics from photoshoot: ‘He seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself’

ByAnanya Das
Jun 08, 2024 12:52 PM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan wore white and black vests in the photos. He looked away from the camera in the pictures that had fans asking ‘Saif Ali Khan, is that you?’

Fans have been left awestruck as Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped new pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ibrahim posted closeup shots of himself. (Also Read | Fans confuse young Saif Ali Khan for son Ibrahim Ali Khan in old video of actors-cricketers charity football game)

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared new photos on Instagram.
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared new photos on Instagram.

Ibrahim shares new pics

In the photos, Ibrahim Ali Khan wore white and black vests as he looked away from the camera. He posed in low light in the photos. Ibrahim shared the pictures with black and white emojis.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Fans compare Ibrahim to Saif Ali Khan

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself." A comment read, "Saif, is that you?" An Instagram user commented, "Saif but prettier." A person remarked, "And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself."

Ibrahim will soon make his acting debut

A few days ago, Ibrahim, who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public. Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

What Sara Ali Khan said about her brother

Recently, in an interview with news agency ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Sara had said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Internet reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan's new pics from photoshoot: ‘He seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On