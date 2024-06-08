Internet reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan's new pics from photoshoot: ‘He seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself’

Fans have been left awestruck as Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped new pictures on social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ibrahim posted closeup shots of himself. (Also Read | Fans confuse young Saif Ali Khan for son Ibrahim Ali Khan in old video of actors-cricketers charity football game) Ibrahim Ali Khan shared new photos on Instagram.

Ibrahim shares new pics

In the photos, Ibrahim Ali Khan wore white and black vests as he looked away from the camera. He posed in low light in the photos. Ibrahim shared the pictures with black and white emojis.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Fans compare Ibrahim to Saif Ali Khan

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself." A comment read, "Saif, is that you?" An Instagram user commented, "Saif but prettier." A person remarked, "And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself."

Ibrahim will soon make his acting debut

A few days ago, Ibrahim, who is all set to make his acting debut soon, made his Instagram account public. Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

What Sara Ali Khan said about her brother

Recently, in an interview with news agency ANI, Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as he wished him good luck and success in the industry.

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Sara had said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."