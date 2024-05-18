Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown at Cannes 2024 leaves netizens amused

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared for the second time this year at Cannes Film but her outfit evoked mixed reactions. HT Image

The comments ranged from "sack your stylist" to comparisons to children's birthday dresses, to cheerleader pom poms. One user wrote, 'No, I am not body or age shaming her. I am just saying that the outfits she chose to wear are a big disaster. Her stylist needs to be fired."

The Bollywood star wore a silver blue gown with big sleeves and poufy fringes by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Bachchan paired the outfit with diamond drop earrings, a sleek silver bracelet, a ring, and a pair of high heels. The dress flowed out into a fishtail with turquoise accents, and the dramatic train added to the overall effect. The combination of sequins and fringe was definitely eye-catching, although critics found it a little over the top.

This follows her first appearance in the black and white corseted gown, fashioned from taffeta and adorned with exquisite hand-beaten, molten gold flowers and plates came with a sweetheart shape neckline and a long train.

Soon after her looks were out, her fans shared their disappointment on social media as she opted for an underwhelming outfit from the Indian designer duo. Some called it as the most overworked and overwrought gown. Bachchan, who is also known as the queen of Cannes, didn't quite live up to the title.

Another user joked that the designers are trying to turn Aishwarya into a giant pom pom, ""Why are they making Aishwarya look like a pom pom?!"

The actor, who is sporting a cast on his right hand due to an injury, attended the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere with her daughter Aaradhya.