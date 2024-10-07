Alia Bhatt shows how to rock corset like a pro in stylish boss babe look for Jigra promotions. Watch

Alia Bhatt is in full swing as she gears up for the release of her much-anticipated movie Jigra, and her promotional looks are nothing short of a fashion feast for fans. It's clear she's embracing her "boss babe" era, effortlessly pulling off one powerful ensemble after another. Earlier in the morning, she was spotted at the airport in an orange blazer, and recently, the diva slayed yet another chic blazer look for her movie promo in Delhi. Accompanied by her co-star Vedang Raina, Alia looked as stylish as ever. Let's decode her stylish look and take some fashion notes! (Also read: Alia Bhatt’s vibrant ethnic look in sharara set will convince you to ditch your lehenga this Navratri. Watch ) Alia Bhatt's latest promotional looks for Jigra blend elegance and boldness.(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt rocks blazer and corset combo

Alia Bhatt's look is a masterclass in layering, as she effortlessly combines different pieces to create a bold, fashion-forward ensemble. She chose a white off-shoulder corset adorned with black stripes and a brown tie-up detail in the middle, exuding high-fashion energy. Over the corset, she layered an oversized black blazer with folded sleeves, revealing the blue-lined fabric from the inside, adding a subtle pop of colour. Her bottoms caught the eyes of fashion critics, blending a skirt overlay on top with chic cargo pants on the bottom, offering a unique and edgy twist to her overall look.

She accessorised her look with statement golden stud earrings, quirky metallic rings adorning her finger and a pair of black pump heels, perfectly complementing her outfit. For makeup, she opted for nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, defined brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her shoulder-length tresses left loose in a middle partition, she finished off her chic look.

How fans reacted

Her pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her fans. One user wrote, "Gorgeous," while another commented, "Most beautiful in Bollywood." Many others flooded her post with fire and heart emojis, showing their admiration.