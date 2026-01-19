Rani Mukerji serves fierce elegance in striking all-black bodysuit and pants for Mardaani 3 promotions
During the promotion of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji wore an elegant black bodysuit and flared pants, complemented by Van Cleef accessories.
Rani Mukerji has kicked off the promotions of her much-anticipated upcoming film Mardaani 3. The actor, known for being both reverent to traditions and a fashion experimenter, slipped into an all-black look for the occasion. Let's decode her look:
Decoding Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 promotions look
On January 19, Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai to promote the film. She wore an all-black ensemble featuring a bodysuit and high-waisted flared pants. According to an Instagram fashion handle, Eat Tweet Blog, her outfit is from two international labels: the bodysuit is from a California-based label, L’agence, and the pants are from a New York City-based brand, Awake.
The bodysuit features a collared neckline with golden buttons on the front, which Rani left open to create a plunging neckline. The body-hugging silhouette highlighted her curves. Full-length sleeves and a ribbed design rounded out the top's other details.
The highlight of her look was the stylishly structured and extremely flared pants featuring a high waistline placed right under the bust, a floor-grazing hem length, and a relaxed fit.
The details
To style the ensemble, Rani chose minimal yet statement-making accessories, including Van Cleef jewels, such as dainty gold and black stone embellished earrings, a matching gold bracelet, rings, and stacked bracelets to round it all off.
Lastly, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, she went for a minimal aesthetic, featuring glossy brown lips, matching eye shadow in a muted tone, blush-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, and a dewy base.
About Mardaani 3
Rani is set to return to her action-packed avatar with Mardaani 3. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise and will see Rani reprise her role as a fearless cop on a mission to rescue missing girls across India. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30.
