Rani Mukerji serves fierce elegance in striking all-black bodysuit and pants for Mardaani 3 promotions

On January 19, Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai to promote the film. She wore an all-black ensemble featuring a bodysuit and high-waisted flared pants. According to an Instagram fashion handle, Eat Tweet Blog, her outfit is from two international labels: the bodysuit is from a California-based label, L’agence, and the pants are from a New York City-based brand, Awake.

Rani Mukerji has kicked off the promotions of her much-anticipated upcoming film Mardaani 3 . The actor, known for being both reverent to traditions and a fashion experimenter, slipped into an all-black look for the occasion. Let's decode her look:

The bodysuit features a collared neckline with golden buttons on the front, which Rani left open to create a plunging neckline. The body-hugging silhouette highlighted her curves. Full-length sleeves and a ribbed design rounded out the top's other details.

The highlight of her look was the stylishly structured and extremely flared pants featuring a high waistline placed right under the bust, a floor-grazing hem length, and a relaxed fit.