Rani Mukerji visits Dagdusheth Ganpati temple ahead of Mardaani 3 release, says she is grateful for 30 years in films
Rani Mukerji paid a visit to Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple to seek blessings. The actor shared that she has visited the temple multiple times.
Actor Rani Mukerji completed 30 years in the film industry and is beginning 2026 on a positive note. The actor visited Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple to seek blessings. She was seen performing the aarti inside the temple and spoke with the news agency ANI, saying she has made it a habit to visit temples whenever she travels for work. (Also read: Emotional Rani Mukerji ‘feels like newcomer’ despite 30 years in cinema: ‘Still that nervous girl in front of camera’)
Rani visits Dagdusheth Ganpati temple
Rani said, “I always come here for darshan. Whenever I go anywhere, to any city, whether a film is releasing or not, I like to visit temples. When I was shooting for Aiyyaa, I came here many times to pray. So, I've come to Dagdusheth for blessings, since my film is releasing soon, so I'm seeking blessings for that.”
She added, “But I always pray that there is peace throughout the world and that everyone is happy. May Dagdusheth Bappa remove the suffering of all the children and remove all the obstacles. May he bring happiness into everyone's lives. That's what I pray for. I think whether a film succeeds or not is in the hands of the audience. The reason I come to Bappa is simply to express my gratitude. I have worked in this industry for 30 years, and this wouldn't have been possible without Bappa's blessings and the love of my audience.”
About Mardaani 3
Rani is set to return to her action-packed avatar with Mardaani 3. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise and will see Rani reprise her role as the fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, on a mission to rescue missing girls across India. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 30.
