Mardaani 3 trailer: Rani Mukerji races against time to save 93 girls from menacing beggar mafia queen. Watch

On Monday, YRF released the much-anticipated trailer of Mardaani 3. The trailer shows Rani’s ACP Shivani Roy embarking on another mission to save 93 young girls who have gone missing under mysterious circumstances in just three months. As she carries out her investigation in her trademark brutal style, she discovers that this time a woman named Amma is behind the crime. Rani races against time to catch the beggar-mafia queen, played by Mallika Prasad, who appears to have a larger motive behind abducting girls aged between eight and 11.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is back to entertain fans with her action-packed avatar in Mardaani 3. The makers, Yash Raj Films, finally unveiled an intriguing trailer of the film on January 12, offering a glimpse into ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy’s new mission and the latest villain of the franchise.

The trailer received plenty of love from fans, who also shared their excitement in the comments section. One comment read, “It is not a horror movie, but I still felt scared.” Another wrote, “Rani ma’am & Mallika ma’am brilliance on screen.” Another fan commented, “My real hero Shivani Shivaji Roy is back. Queen is back to hunt.” However, some viewers felt the story was too similar to Delhi Crime Season 3, with one comment reading, “We have already seen Delhi Crime Season 3.”

About Mardaani 3 Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in YRF’s Mardaani franchise. Talking about the film, Rani had earlier said, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we would find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and we have a certain responsibility to deliver on the expectations that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given.”

The film was earlier scheduled to release on February 27 but will now hit theatres on January 30, 2026.