Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s glow up at Nawaz Sharif grandson's wedding shocks internet: Before and after pics

Many Instagram and X users circulated Marriyum's pictures and videos, comparing her before-and-after appearance. The internet noted her sharper facial features, a leaner frame, and an overall glow, with many complementing her outfits and graceful style.

Marriyum unexpectedly became one of the most talked-about personalities from the wedding because of her noticeably changed appearance. Pakistani social media users couldn't help but fawn over her glow-up, showering her with endless praise.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, a Pakistani politician who currently serves as senior minister in the government of Punjab, recently attended the wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar , to Shanzay Ali Rohail. The star-studded wedding took place in Lahore, with the celebrations including multiple functions.

One X user wrote, “Okay, first of all, let me make this clear, I'm not bothered by how somebody decides to appear. It's their personal choice. However, this transformation, if it's real, is actually stunning.”

Another commented, “She looks like a supermodel.” Someone wrote, “This is Marriyum Aurangzeb?? What?? Bro what!! And all that time I was wondering who this lady is.” An X user wrote, “Political party & politics aside, Marriyum Aurangzeb looks gorgeous. She looks like Diya Mirza here.”

However, some X users also speculated that Marriyum had taken weight-loss injections or undergone cosmetic procedures. One of them commented, “She lost a lot of weight suddenly. Might be due to ozempic injections.” One person also shared: “No need to be impressed, guys. She just got cosmetic surgeries from taxpayers’ money.”