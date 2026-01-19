Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s glow up at Nawaz Sharif grandson's wedding shocks internet: Before and after pics
At the grand wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson in Lahore, Marriyum Aurangzeb turned heads with her stunning transformation and traditional outfits.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, a Pakistani politician who currently serves as senior minister in the government of Punjab, recently attended the wedding of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar, to Shanzay Ali Rohail. The star-studded wedding took place in Lahore, with the celebrations including multiple functions.
Marriyum unexpectedly became one of the most talked-about personalities from the wedding because of her noticeably changed appearance. Pakistani social media users couldn't help but fawn over her glow-up, showering her with endless praise.
How did the internet react?
Many Instagram and X users circulated Marriyum's pictures and videos, comparing her before-and-after appearance. The internet noted her sharper facial features, a leaner frame, and an overall glow, with many complementing her outfits and graceful style.
One X user wrote, “Okay, first of all, let me make this clear, I'm not bothered by how somebody decides to appear. It's their personal choice. However, this transformation, if it's real, is actually stunning.”
Another commented, “She looks like a supermodel.” Someone wrote, “This is Marriyum Aurangzeb?? What?? Bro what!! And all that time I was wondering who this lady is.” An X user wrote, “Political party & politics aside, Marriyum Aurangzeb looks gorgeous. She looks like Diya Mirza here.”
However, some X users also speculated that Marriyum had taken weight-loss injections or undergone cosmetic procedures. One of them commented, “She lost a lot of weight suddenly. Might be due to ozempic injections.” One person also shared: “No need to be impressed, guys. She just got cosmetic surgeries from taxpayers’ money.”
What did Marriyum wear to the wedding?
Marriyum chose multiple traditional outfits for the wedding functions. For one of the festivities, she slipped into a green, heavily embroidered salwar kameez set, beautifully styled with a braided hairdo, striking glam, a heavy choker necklace, mang tika, and jhumkis.
For another look, she chose a muted green kurta set, decked with sequin embroidery and delicate threadwork, finished with crystal-embellished tassels. She kept the look simple with the ensemble, going for a half-tied hairdo and minimal glam.
