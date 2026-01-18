Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi for her mehendi, Pakistani internet reacts: ‘Giving taxes to India’

For the main wedding, the Pakistani bride wore a heavy red saree from Tarun Tahiliani. She paired the elaborate saree with a diamond choker featuring a massive emerald as the centerpiece.

For her mehendi ceremony, Shanzeh Ali — granddaughter of Nawaz Sharif's longtime ally Rohail Asghar — chose a lehenga by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

For the wedding celebrations, the Pakistani bride wore two ensembles by Indian designers, triggering mixed reactions on social media.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar, married Shanzay Ali Rohail in a grand wedding in Lahore. The wedding celebrations included multiple functions, including a mehendi ceremony.

However, her choice of Indian designers triggered a debate on Pakistani social media.

Pakistani internet reacts “Very mid. I’m sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani, but well…” read one comment on Instagram.

“Shame on giving taxes to India,” said another person.

“What’s this obsession with Indian designers? They drool over our Pakistani clothes and look at this!” a Pakistani Instagram user wondered.

“Always picking ordinary Indian designs over our own absolutely amazing designers,” another commented.

Many, however, also voiced their support for the bride.

“Indians wear Pakistani designers and vice versa. Why can’t we appreciate and promote our designers,” said one person.

“To everyone criticizing her choice - I'm sure the outfit you chose for yourself at your wedding or in daily life isn't liked by everyone. It's 2026, can we all grow up and stop criticizing brides for wearing whatever they want at their own wedding, paid for by themselves/their family?” another asked.