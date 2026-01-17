Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s bride wears Indian designers Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani’s outfits for wedding

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif 's grandson, Junaid Safdar, tied the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail. For the wedding celebrations, the bride stunned in two glamorous outfits designed by Indian couturiers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani. The ensembles were replete from head to toe with lavish and intricate embroiderywork, a hallmark of couture, and complemented by statement jewellery. The bride's makeup artist, Saad Sami, took to his profile to share glimpses of her wedding looks and the details behind them.

For the Mehndi event, Shanzay wore a Sabyasachi lehenga. The regal colour palette made the ensemble particularly ethereal and dreamy. The lehenga skirt featured contrasting colour panels with delicate threadwork and a thick golden border. The forest green and rose dupattas added to the charm of the look, while the blouse included fine embroidery that perfectly matched the lehenga. The jewellery was another head-turning element of the ensemble. Since the entire outfit was heavy on embroidery, the jewellery too didn't shy away from expressing a majestic sense of grandeur. Her makeup had a dewy, high-glam finish, with brown smoky eyes, ample blush, defined eyebrows and a nude-brown lip.

For the main wedding, the bride wore a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani saree. She paired the look with a matching red potli. Unlike her Mehndi jewellery, which was more maximalist, she chose a diamond choker featuring a large emerald for this look, creating the perfect contrast and balance with the red saree.

In conclusion, the wedding looks are a perfect mix of statement jewellery, impeccable styling and fine craftsmanship, making each ensemble stand out beautifully.