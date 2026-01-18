Kareena Kapoor's dazzling earrings steal the show as she and sister Karisma Kapoor step out in simple kurta looks
The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - attended a dinner in Mumbai, showcasing their fashion sense with simple yet stylish suit sets.
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend a dinner date with their friends at a restaurant. The sisters, known for their impeccable sense of style, chose simple suit sets for the occasion. Let's decode their looks:
Also Read | Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s bride wears Indian designers Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani’s outfits for wedding
Kareena Kapoor's earrings and glam steal the show
For the dinner date, Kareena Kapoor slipped into a simple silk and organza suit that married contrasting shades like olive green and rani pink in a beautiful combination. The traditional attire features an olive-green anarkali kurta, a pink dupatta, and pants adorned with sequin embellishments.
The kurta features a U-neckline, button closures at the bust, full-length sheer balloon sleeves, cinched detailing under the bust and pleated detailing below, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look by draping the organza dupatta over her shoulder and a pair of olive-green straight-fit pants.
For accessories, Kareena chose minimal pieces that made the most statement, including a dainty gold chain and dangling earrings adorned with pink and white diamonds and a golden pearl.
Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, a daintu bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, and glossy pink lips rounded off the glam.
What did Karisma Kapoor wear?
Karisma, on the other hand, complemented Kareena in a deep red outfit featuring an anarkanli kurta styled with a matching jacket. The kurta features a round neckline, floral embroidery in a contrasting red thread, a relaxed silhouette, and an above-the-ankle hem.
Meanwhile, the jacket features an open front, matching floral embroidery, full-length sleeves, a contrasting yellow-red pinstriped detailing on the cuffs, and a tailored fit. She completed the look with centre-parted loose tresses, glossy red lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a black shoulder bag, and minimal jewels.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.