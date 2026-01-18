Kareena Kapoor's dazzling earrings steal the show as she and sister Karisma Kapoor step out in simple kurta looks

For the dinner date, Kareena Kapoor slipped into a simple silk and organza suit that married contrasting shades like olive green and rani pink in a beautiful combination. The traditional attire features an olive-green anarkali kurta, a pink dupatta, and pants adorned with sequin embellishments.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend a dinner date with their friends at a restaurant. The sisters, known for their impeccable sense of style, chose simple suit sets for the occasion. Let's decode their looks:

The kurta features a U-neckline, button closures at the bust, full-length sheer balloon sleeves, cinched detailing under the bust and pleated detailing below, and a relaxed silhouette. She completed the look by draping the organza dupatta over her shoulder and a pair of olive-green straight-fit pants.

For accessories, Kareena chose minimal pieces that made the most statement, including a dainty gold chain and dangling earrings adorned with pink and white diamonds and a golden pearl.

Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, a daintu bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, and glossy pink lips rounded off the glam.

What did Karisma Kapoor wear? Karisma, on the other hand, complemented Kareena in a deep red outfit featuring an anarkanli kurta styled with a matching jacket. The kurta features a round neckline, floral embroidery in a contrasting red thread, a relaxed silhouette, and an above-the-ankle hem.

Meanwhile, the jacket features an open front, matching floral embroidery, full-length sleeves, a contrasting yellow-red pinstriped detailing on the cuffs, and a tailored fit. She completed the look with centre-parted loose tresses, glossy red lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, a black shoulder bag, and minimal jewels.