Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's star-studded wedding reception: Bride's sister Kriti Sanon slays in elegant green saree

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, and singer Stebin Ben made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs after their grand wedding in Udaipur. The couple hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai, attended by several close friends and celebrities, including Salman Khan, Orry, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and others. While Kriti Sanon chose a saree for her sister's wedding reception, Nupur dazzled in a red gown.

Here's a look at what the newlyweds and sister of the bride, Kriti Sanon, wore for the special occasion:

Kriti Sanon's head-turning green saree

Kriti Sanon turned heads as the sister-of-the-bride, dressed in an olive green velvet saree. The elegant six yards drew attention with its shimmering fabric and eye-catching embroidery, featuring floral patterns, sequin work, and intricate thread design.

The actor draped the saree in traditional style, with neatly assembled pleats on the front, a floor-sweeping hem length, a figure-hugging draping silhouette, and the pallu falling elegantly from her shoulder.

She beautified the ensemble by wearing a matching blouse with the saree. It features a wide sweetheart neckline, halter straps adorned with golden gota patti embroidery, similar work done under the bust, a cropped hem, and a plunging neckline.

Lastly, gold jhumkis and a statement ring decked with precious stone completed the styling. For her hair, she chose to let the tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, the actor went with smoky eyeshadow, darkened brows, glossy pink lips, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

What Nupur Sanon wore

Nupur married traditional shades with modern silhouette for her reception look, as she dazzled in a red gown decked with sequin embroidery, draped design, and pleated silhouette. The ensemble features a strapless plunging neckline, jewels draped on her arms, a corseted bodice, and a flowy skirt.

She accessorised the ensemble with a diamond and ruby choker necklace, matching earrings, and a sequinned dupatta draped her head. Lastly, minimal makeup, hair tied in a sleek bun, and glossy rose pink lips rounded off her look.