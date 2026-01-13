Sanya Malhotra ditches her natural curls for clean and graceful straight hair in new video. Watch

Sanya Malhotra loves her curls and is seen rocking them in stylish hairdos in pictures on her Instagram feed or when she is out and about in the city. Often seen in her natural hair, Sanya Malhotra takes pride in her bouncy and luscious tresses. Sanya Malhotra's new look in straight locks.

However, in a surprise move, the actor ditched her natural curls during a salon visit and opted for straight locks. On January 11, celebrity hairstylist Vanessa Mendes posted a video of Sanya on Instagram, in which the actor flaunted her new look.

Sanya Malhotra ditches curls for straight hair

Vanessa posted Sanya's video with the caption, “A nice colour update, finished with precision and shine. Clean, polished and effortlessly graceful on Sanya Malhotra #neutralbrowns.”

The actor is rarely seen in straight locks. Therefore, this new look comes as a fresh and pleasent surprise. Her new 'do features straightened tresses in a classy brown shade, accentuated with layers, a fresh below-the-shoulder cut, a side parting, and a chin-length, layered cut on the front to beautifully frame her face.

For the occasion, Sanya dressed in a simple red ensemble featuring an open Mandarin collar, front button closures, quarter-length sleeves, and a body-skimming fit.

She styled the ensemble with a beaded bracelet and dainty dangling gold earrings. Lastly, for the glam, Sanya opted for a minimal look featuring darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and a dewy base.

On the work front

Workwise, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was produced by Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Hiroo Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It was released on October 2, 2025.