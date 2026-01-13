Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous wedding gown with Nick Jonas looks straight out of a photoshoot at Golden Globes after-party

After turning heads on the Golden Globes red carpet with their magical chemistry and fashionable looks, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again stole the show at the after-party. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes after party.

The couple chose chic attire for the affair, with Priyanka rocking a literal wedding gown aesthetic in an ivory dress, and Nick looking dapper in a black tuxedo. Let's decode their ensembles.

Decoding Priyanka's Golden Globes after-party outfits

Making wedding gowns look chic and party-ready, Priyanka dazzled in a pearl-white gown accentuated by elegant craftsmanship. The ensemble featured a strapless design, enhanced with a plunging neckline, a cowl layering on the bodice, a corseted bodice with structured lining, and a cinched silhouette that accentuated her slim waist and enviable curves.

As for the skirt of the ivory gown, it comes with a pleated, draped design on the front at the waistline, a flowing silhouette, and a train on the back. Priyanka accessorised the beautiful ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star of her look.

She chose a silver mini shoulder bag, silver strappy stilettos, a diamond bracelet from Bvlgari, matching statement Serpenti earrings, and rings. For her luscious tresses, she left them loose in a centre-parting, styled with soft, blowout waves.

Lastly, for her glam, the actor opted for glossy pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, muted brown-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a dewy base.

What did Nick Jonas wear?

Nick complemented his wife in a black tuxedo featuring a pinstriped, double-breasted blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white button-down shirt. The jacket features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. He completed the look with a black bow tie, dress shoes, rings, a bracelet, and a stylish watch.