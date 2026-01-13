Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous wedding gown with Nick Jonas looks straight out of a photoshoot at Golden Globes after-party
Golden Globes 2026: At the Golden Globes after-party, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning ivory gown while Nick Jonas looked sharp in a black tuxedo.
After turning heads on the Golden Globes red carpet with their magical chemistry and fashionable looks, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again stole the show at the after-party.
The couple chose chic attire for the affair, with Priyanka rocking a literal wedding gown aesthetic in an ivory dress, and Nick looking dapper in a black tuxedo. Let's decode their ensembles.
Decoding Priyanka's Golden Globes after-party outfits
Making wedding gowns look chic and party-ready, Priyanka dazzled in a pearl-white gown accentuated by elegant craftsmanship. The ensemble featured a strapless design, enhanced with a plunging neckline, a cowl layering on the bodice, a corseted bodice with structured lining, and a cinched silhouette that accentuated her slim waist and enviable curves.
As for the skirt of the ivory gown, it comes with a pleated, draped design on the front at the waistline, a flowing silhouette, and a train on the back. Priyanka accessorised the beautiful ensemble with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to be the star of her look.
She chose a silver mini shoulder bag, silver strappy stilettos, a diamond bracelet from Bvlgari, matching statement Serpenti earrings, and rings. For her luscious tresses, she left them loose in a centre-parting, styled with soft, blowout waves.
Lastly, for her glam, the actor opted for glossy pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, muted brown-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a dewy base.
What did Nick Jonas wear?
Nick complemented his wife in a black tuxedo featuring a pinstriped, double-breasted blazer, matching pants, and a crisp white button-down shirt. The jacket features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves. He completed the look with a black bow tie, dress shoes, rings, a bracelet, and a stylish watch.
