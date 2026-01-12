12 behind-the-scenes pics of Priyanka Chopra decking up for Golden Globes 2026 and goofing around with Nick Jonas

After the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on January 11, the internet was buzzing — not just for the winners, but for the power couple energy radiating from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While the world saw their polished perfection on the Golden Globes red carpet, a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by Priyanka captured the playful, high-energy 'getting ready' process that happened behind closed doors. Also read | Priyanka Chopra's diamond-sapphire necklace, Kylie Jenner's huge 75-carat earrings: Best jewellery at Golden Globes 2026 The BTS shots revealed a more relaxed pair: Priyanka Chopra touching up her makeup, Nick Jonas watching with a supportive grin, and a sweet moment where she kissed his cheek. (Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra's stunning look

Priyanka Chopra, who attended the ceremony as a presenter, redefined old-Hollywood glamour in a Dior gown. The midnight blue dress featured a structured satin bodice that gathered elegantly at the torso, a playful sculptural bow detail at the waist, and a unique two-tiered, bubble-hem skirt that added movement without the bulk.

The actor accessorised with a show-stopping sapphire and diamond choker from Bvlgari, which she paired with matching statement rings. Her look was rounded off with soft, effortless waves and a signature brown-nude lip, proving that 'quiet luxury' was still very much the trend of 2026.

Behind-the-scenes pictures

The BTS photos Priyanka shared hours after attending the Golden Globes revealed a more relaxed side of the couple. In one candid snap, Priyanka was seen touching up her makeup; in another picture from the couple's photoshoot, while Nick looked on, seemingly playing the role of the supportive (and slightly mesmerised) husband, Priyanka looked straight into the camera. A photo also captured a sweet moment where Priyanka reached over to adjust Nick’s bow tie, ensuring his sharp tuxedo was as flawless as her Dior gown. She also kissed his cheek in a sweet photo.

In other pictures, the couple, who recently returned from a New Year island getaway with daughter Malti Marie, appeared to be in high spirits. Fans were quick to notice the chemistry between them in the new photos. One commented, “Feeling so happy to see your happiness. God bless.” A comment about Priyanka read: “There’s nothing you can’t do.”

The Golden Globes appearance marked a busy start to the year for Priyanka. Her highly-anticipated film, The Bluff, is slated for a February release on Prime Video. She is also busy working on SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, Varanasi.