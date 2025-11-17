Nick Jonas goes ‘my desi girl’, turns full hype man for Priyanka Chopra's breathtaking look from Varanasi event

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently in Hyderabad for the title and teaser launch of her upcoming film, Varanasi. The actor turned heads in an ivory lehenga, serving full Princess Jasmine vibes. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, couldn’t stop gushing over her look and shared his love for her on social media. Nick Jonas melts over Priyanka Chopra's stunning look from Varanasi event.

For the grand event, Priyanka wore a stunning white lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. The all-white ensemble featured delicate ivory and gold crystal and sequin embellishments, along with antique gold metallic embroidery on the border of the skirt. She tied her hair in a braid and “channelled her inner devi (goddess).”

Nick went gaga over Priyanka’s look. He took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures of Priyanka from the event. Along with one of the photos, he wrote, “Just wow. Breathtaking,” and with another, he added, “My Desi Girl.” He also shared Mahesh Babu’s poster from the film and wrote, “Congrats to the whole team, this film is sure to be incredible.”

With Varanasi, Priyanka will be making her comeback to Indian cinema after six years. The actor will be essaying the role of Mandakini in the movie. Last week, SS Rajamouli unveiled her character poster, in which she was seen in an action-packed avatar, wearing a saree and fighting with a gun in her hand. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra. Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter.”

About Varanasi

Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The teaser of the film, released on 15 November, showed Mahesh as Rudhra riding a bull on the streets of Varanasi. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the film’s antagonist. While not much has been revealed about the film yet, SS Rajamouli shared that Mahesh will also be seen as Lord Rama in one of the sequences. He revealed that he has already shot this sequence, and it took 60 days to complete. The film is scheduled to release worldwide during Sankranthi 2027.