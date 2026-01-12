Priyanka Chopra stuns at Golden Globes 2026, Nick Jonas wins hearts with adorable gesture on red carpet

Priyanka arrived at the Beverly Hilton, the venue for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, on Sunday evening, dressed in a stunning off-shoulder blue gown. The actor greeted the fans and press present at the venue with a trademark namaste and a glowing smile. She was accompanied on the red carpet by Nick, who cut a dapper figure in a traditional black tuxedo. Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs and waved to them. In a rather tender moment, as she posed, Nick walked up to her and fixed her hair lovingly, a moment that was captured by many photographers present.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was a revelation at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards red carpet on Sunday night in Beverly Hills. The Indian actor arrived at the first major awards of this Hollywood award season as a presenter, and was accompanied by husband, singer Nick Jonas .

Videos of the couple’s adorable red carpet moment were shared widely on social media, with many gushing over Nick’s sweet gesture and Priyanka’s response to it. “He is perfect, OMG,” gushed one. Another added, “They are so much in love. My heart!”

About the 2026 Golden Globes Priyanka will be presenting an award at the Golden Globe Awards later tonight (Sunday). The Golden Globes offer separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals -- widening the field of stars in attendance. The politically charged One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio is going into the night as one of the favourites, alongside the acclaimed horror film, Sinners. Under new ownership, and with the HFPA disbanded, a wider net of overseas critics has been brought in to pick the winners.

The Globes also honor the best in television, with HBO's black comedy anthology The White Lotus, sci-fi office thriller Severance and searing teen murder saga Adolescence leading the contenders.