Inside renovated 2BHK Andheri flat's stunning makeover: See 8 before and after pics

In the heart of Andheri East, a dated 2BHK apartment was radically transformed, trading its uninspired past for a vibrant, modern aesthetic. What was once a home of bare necessities was converted into a 950-square-foot sanctuary that blended coastal aesthetic with modern functionality. Also read | Step inside spacious home near Bengaluru built under ₹1 crore that blends modern comfort with scenic beauty This dated 2BHK in Andheri East got a vibrant, coastal‑modern makeover. (Pics courtesy: Livspace.com)

Renovated by Livspace designers Gaurav Jhunjhunwala and Poojan Shah, the home serves as a masterclass in how thoughtful changes and a bold colour palette can breathe new life into a compact Mumbai home.

Living room with a pop of blue As per an article on Livspace.com, the renovation began with a complete overhaul of the living space. Previously dominated by a neutral, somewhat boring theme, the new design embraced the apartment’s greatest asset: a spacious open terrace.

The designers replaced a basic white sofa with a plush, pastel blue couch that served as the room's focal point. To ground the sun-drenched space, dark wooden elements were introduced through the center table, chairs, and a floating ceiling design. The TV unit was also repositioned to create a more viewer-friendly layout, making the transition from ‘drab to fab’ immediate upon entry.