Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation'? Fitness expert explains who it is really for

The low-impact workout Pilates may appear gentle, making people assume that anyone can do it effortlessly. The social media trend of the ‘Pilates princess,’ complete with pink athleisure and an iced matcha latte, has also given the workout a hyper-feminine, ‘soft-girl’ image.



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Since it appears less intense than other forms of exercise, Pilates is sometimes even patronised. But it also requires considerable control and coordination. This also improves core strength, alignment, balance, and muscular endurance.

Rahull Raghuvanshii, certified fitness professional and managing director of Jetts Fitness India, also agreed that Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation.’

The expert elaborated, “Many still see it as a niche discipline reserved for dancers or the naturally flexible." The misunderstanding is quite mainstream, it turns out.

Rahull further added, "In truth, its low-impact, controlled approach to movement makes it one of the most inclusive fitness practices available today, built around core strength, alignment, breath control, and muscular endurance qualities that serve almost anyone, regardless of age or fitness background.”

Many assume that Pilates is easy, but it is better described as versatile, as it can benefit both fitness beginners and experienced individuals looking to strengthen their foundations.

Let's quickly look at who Pilates is for. You may be surprised by the wide range of people who can benefit from it. Rahull identified the following groups and revealed why Pilates works for each of them: