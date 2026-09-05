Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation'? Fitness expert explains who it is really for
Pilates is more versatile than you think. It is not solely for the ‘soft-girl’ lifestyle.
The low-impact workout Pilates may appear gentle, making people assume that anyone can do it effortlessly. The social media trend of the ‘Pilates princess,’ complete with pink athleisure and an iced matcha latte, has also given the workout a hyper-feminine, ‘soft-girl’ image.
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Since it appears less intense than other forms of exercise, Pilates is sometimes even patronised. But it also requires considerable control and coordination. This also improves core strength, alignment, balance, and muscular endurance.
Rahull Raghuvanshii, certified fitness professional and managing director of Jetts Fitness India, also agreed that Pilates has an ‘unfair reputation.’
The expert elaborated, “Many still see it as a niche discipline reserved for dancers or the naturally flexible." The misunderstanding is quite mainstream, it turns out.
Rahull further added, "In truth, its low-impact, controlled approach to movement makes it one of the most inclusive fitness practices available today, built around core strength, alignment, breath control, and muscular endurance qualities that serve almost anyone, regardless of age or fitness background.”
Many assume that Pilates is easy, but it is better described as versatile, as it can benefit both fitness beginners and experienced individuals looking to strengthen their foundations.
Let's quickly look at who Pilates is for. You may be surprised by the wide range of people who can benefit from it. Rahull identified the following groups and revealed why Pilates works for each of them:
Beginners on a fitness journey
- Beginners and those easing back into fitness often find Pilates the most approachable starting point.
- Its movements scale naturally to different ability levels, requiring no heavy equipment or prior conditioning.
- Ideal foundation for a longer fitness journey.
Recovering from injury or chronic pain
- Pilates strengthens the stabilising muscles without placing excessive strain on the body.
- Its low-impact movements may benefit people recovering from injuries or managing chronic pain, especially in the back, hips, or joints.
- This is why physiotherapists incorporate Pilates into rehabilitation programmes.
Desk workers
- Prolonged sitting can affect posture and create muscular imbalances.
- Pilates may help correct these imbalances and ease tension in the neck, shoulders, and lower back.
Athletes and dancers
- Athletes and dancers often use Pilates as a supplementary workout to enhance their performance.
- It can improve core stability, flexibility, and body awareness.
- These benefits may support primary discipline and help reduce the risk of injury.
Pregnant women and new mothers
- With medical clearance, pregnant women and new mothers may opt for modified Pilates programmes.
- These exercises can help strengthen the pelvic floor and provide gentle, full-body conditioning during and after pregnancy.
Older adults
- Pilates combines low-impact movement with functional strength training.
- It may help older adults improve their balance and mobility, while supporting greater independence in everyday life.
“What unites all these groups is simple," Rahull Raghuvanshii added. “Pilates was never about how fit you already are. It's about building a stronger foundation from wherever you happen to be standing, which is exactly what makes it one of the most versatile additions to any wellness routine.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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