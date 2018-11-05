Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt quash rumours of a tiff with a smile in new pics together

Actor Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have found the perfect way to shut down rumours: with a smile and a picture. The two Bollywood stars posed for pictures together, quashing reports that things are not well between the two since Alia began dating Katrina’s ex, Ranbir Kapoor.

The ladies were seen at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali bash on Saturday and while the paparazzi didn’t spot them together, inside pics from the party show them smiling for pictures, sharing the same camaraderie as they did before Alia and Ranbir began dating.

In the pictures, Alia and Katrina are seen in traditional black outfits as they click pictures with stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina wore a black saree with lace-sleeve blouse and a plunging neckline while Alia wore a black lehenga with statement earrings.

Alia and Katrina worked out at the same gym and became friends over time. They also made an appearance together on Neha Dhupia’s show. They even celebrated Christmas together in 2017.

In May this year, Alia was asked about her equation with Katrina and how their interaction with each other on social media has died down, at an event. Alia denied that things were not well between them. “No, straight up. I’ve always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s two ways. I don’t know why other people feel differently. I will send her a message and ask her to start liking my pictures. If that’s the barometer of friendship we must start liking everyone’s pictures... May be I just don’t have very good pictures, that’s possible. But no, there’s no stress whatsoever.”

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She recently spent time with him and his parents—Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor—in New York.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 12:36 IST