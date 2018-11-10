Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur to sip a ‘handsome cup’ of Koffee with Karan

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to sip “a handsome cup of Koffee” with Karan Johar. The host of the show and television’s favourite anchor, Karan Johar has been actively sharing various videos and pictures from the sets of the show. He recently took to his official Instagram account to tease the audience with a monochrome picture of Sidharth and Aditya posing with him.

The post read, “A HANDSOME cup of Koffee never hurt anyone! The boys had a blast! #koffeewithkaran @s1dofficial#adityaroykapoor @starworldindia@hotstar #comingsoon.”

Aditya looked dapper in a leather jacket while Sidharth looked suave in a black t-shirt with a blazer. On the other hand, Karan rocked his look with a starry black suit.

The sixth season of the chat show premiered on October 21 with Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the first guests. The second episode was a fun-filled ride as it featured actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, while the third episode featured Thugs of Hindostan star Aamir Khan.

Apart from them, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, ABCD 3 stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif and singers Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah will also be a part of other episodes of the show.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:23 IST