Katrina Kaif says she has a ‘lot of comfort’ with Alia Bhatt, remains friends with Deepika Padukone

When Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan took the couch at Karan Johar-hosted Koffee With Karan, the inevitable question did crop up. How is Katrina’s friendship with Alia Bhatt now that the 25-year-old actor is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina and Ranbir have dated in the past and their relationship ended on a sour note.

Katrina insisted that she has a one-on-one relationship with Alia. “There is a lot of enjoyment and comfort when Alia and I are together,” she said on the show, claiming that she has a strong bond with another of Ranbir’s ex’s, Deepika Padukone. Katrina said she and Deepika work out at Yasmin Karachiwala’s gym and that keeps their bond strong, according to Mumbai Mirror.

When Alia and Deepika had come together for the season opener of Koffee With Karan, the host had asked them about their equation with Katrina. Alia had said that she used to work out with Katrina Kaif so they used to stay connected while Deepika asserted that they don’t communicate with her everyday but are comfortable with each other. Karan asked them if there has been an instance when Alia, Deepika and Katrina have been in the same gym together. Alia and Deepika both said yes to it.

Praising them for looking good together in the promo, host Karan Johar can be seen asking Katrina that since she is single, has she considered Varun as an option. The Thugs of Hindostan actor can be seen cringing at the idea itself. Karan is also expected to raise a lot of eyebrows by asking Varun’s opinion on “should Katrina marry Salman Khan.”

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:07 IST