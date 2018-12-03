Koffee With Karan promo: Badhsah says Baar Baar Dekho was a mistake, Diljit Dosanjh answers awkward questions

Host Karan Johar is all set to sip Koffee with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah in the upcoming episode of the famous chat show.The teaser of the next episode of Koffee With Karan was unveiled after Sunday’s show, which featured star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

In the promo, while Diljit makes an innocent confession about how as a kid he used to pray that he should be famous, Badshah, on the other hand, reveals “doing songs for films like Baar Baar Dekho” is the one mistake he would never repeat in Bollywood.

When Karan asks Diljit how he deals with female attention, the latter funnily responds that gender doesn’t matter that makes Badshah burst out into laughter! In another segment, KJo can also be seen testing the two’s knowledge of fashion brands.

The Fun-jabi boys are here to stir up a storm on the next episode of #KoffeeWithKaran! #KoffeeWithDiljit #KoffeeWithBadshah pic.twitter.com/OYjflcfK5h — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 2, 2018

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 13:46 IST