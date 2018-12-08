Koffee With Karan: Baahubali franchise’s Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Rana Daggubati take to the couch for new episode

Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar invited a few unexpected guests on his couch this week. The film director will be in conversation with the talented team of Baahubali franchise - - actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli. All of them are seen dressed in combinations of grey and black. Check out their pics:

Karan was the one to bring their fantasy epic series of Baahubali to the Indian audiences. It ended up becoming one of the most successful Indian films ever made, beaten only by Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

The Baahubali movies will be followed by a prequel series. Baahubali: Before the Beginning is a web series based on Anand Neelakantan’s 2017 novel The Rise of Sivagami, and is a Netflix Original from India. A part of the Baahubali franchise, the series is directed by Deva Katta and co-directed by Praveen Sataru. It is produced jointly by S.S. Rajamouli and Arka Media Works. It stars Rahul Bose, Mrunal Thakur, Shriya Saran and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Karan’s latest guests to shoot for the show were actors Sonam and Harshwardhan Kapoor and their stylist sister Rhea Kapoor. Seven episodes of Koffee With Karan season six have been aired so far. The season opened with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, followed by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The third episode was Aamir Khan and the fourth with Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Fifth episode was shot with Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan and sixth with Arjun Kapoor and his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The latest episode was shot with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Sunday’s episode will feature singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 20:51 IST