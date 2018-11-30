Baahubali The Beginning to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall, with live orchestra in October 2019

The Royal Albert Hall in London, England, will screen one of India’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali The Beginning starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra’s conductor Ludwig Wicki announced through a statement on their official website. This screening is part of their ‘Films in Concert series’ and the MM Keeravani’s background score will be performed live by a full symphony orchestra. The dubbed Hindi version will be screened with English subtitles.

The performance is slated to take place on October 19, 2019 at 7.30 pm. The standard tickets are priced between 15 to 85 pounds and there are grand tier hospitality which cost 3,108 pounds for 12 tickets.The screening is also strictly for persons above 15 years of age, announced the website.

The Baahubali series had taken the world by storm at the time of its release and made a collection of Rs 1,500 crore at the box office. The series is directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad. It is a period war film that tells the tale of two brothers fighting for a throne. The film catapulted both lead actors - Rana and Prabhas - to nationwide fame.

Produced by Arka Media, the film was presented by Karan Johar in Hindi under Dharma Productions. Recently, in an interview with Bharadwaj Rangan, Karan had said he was very happy with Baahubali because he didn’t have to do much, yet he had his name stamped on the film as the presenter.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 19:29 IST