Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar make another style-statement. Would you wear these clothes?

If you’re a man in Bollywood, it’s not really hard to stand out from the crowd. Just do something, anything interesting and you’ll look better than 90% of the identical jeans-tee and track pants-pullover combos spotted at parties, airports, gyms, and film studios. But if you are asked to single out two men who have an affinity to wear statement-making outfit, think actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Ranveer often looks as though he’s wearing multiple outfits at once. And yet, he absolutely pulls it off. On Saturday, his personal brand of outrageous menswear hit its craziest stride yet.

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:25pm PDT

Teaching us the value of taking sartorial risks whenever one can, Ranveer was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a monochrome Rajesh Pratap Singh shirt emblazoned with images of rock legend Jimi Hendrix. You say the words “white and black oversize printed shirt on a man” and think, that can’t possibly work. And yet, here we are with visual evidence of an outfit that most street style lovers would admire. For the guy looking to expand his summer wardrobe, this breezy shirt is an excellent way to go.

Ranveer’s style envelope-pushing outfit was styled with next-level accessories, including a black fedora hat. The white Adidas Original sneakers are the obvious big-ticket fashion move, but the true style here are Ranveer’s black and white sunglasses. The fact is that Ranveer has a keen eye for pulling some seriously bold looks. And his latest airport style proved it.

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on Mar 19, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

At this point Ranveer is almost never not wearing out-of-the-ordinary outfits. Another case in point: The lilac-coloured suit from Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah that he wore to the News18 Rising India Summit on Saturday.

We’ve said it many times, and we’ll say it again: Men need to experiment with fashion.

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 10:17pm PDT

Another king of the maximalists, Karan, also knows how pull off a pared down look. Keep this photo of the filmmaker at his mother Hiroo’s 75th birthday celebration from Saturday as a memento of how a bright print shirt and white piping can transform business casual into rock star formal. If this is not proof that a stylish jacket can upgrade literally any outfit, we don’t what is?

A pretty straight-forward navy jacket was given a jolt of personality with piping and a ripped jeans pairing, from JW Anderson and Gucci, by Karan. This is when your outfit steers into territory best described as super-stylish.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more