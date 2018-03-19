Karan Johar’s 75th birthday bash for mom Hiroo has Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and a lot of style. See pics

You have to give it to Karan Johar, the multi-hyphenated celeb of Bollywood, that he has an inherent sense of style –his love for bling notwithstanding. So, when he decided to celebrate 75th birthday of his mother Hiroo, he made sure that she had her favourite people with her and together they made the evening grand. So, Karan and his twins Yash and Roohi started the evening with a family picture and soon the guests came in – Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Tanisha Mukerji, Manish Malhotra and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. There was Sonu Nigam too who sang some of Hiroo’s favourite songs, both from Karan’s films and classics.

Roses seem to be theme of the evening with guests getting a bouquet of white roses as invites and Hiroo cutting a cake bedecked with the flowers. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri also shared an image of the invite, which included a bottle of champagne too.

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

#friendslikefamily❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Despite so many stars present on the occasion, the limelight truly belonged to Karan’s children who were pictured with their dad and granny and other guests as well. Karan shared a picture with his mother and children and wrote, “My family”. Earlier he shared a collage of him and his mother and wrote, “Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today!!! “