Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this red Sabyasachi saree. See pics

Alia Bhatt’s style evolution in the last seven years in Bollywood has been phenomenal. From being a fashionable school girl to becoming the face of elegance in her upcoming film, this is an impressive and utterly stunning graph for the actor. At an award function last night, Alia wore a red embroidered saree reminiscent of Sabyasachi’s Spring Summer 2019 collection. The Gully Boy actor refuses to be centered in one style bracket as her recent fashion choices have been versatile and refreshing.

A tonal red with the threadwork in the same shade, the colour looked stunning on Alia. She paired this with statement chandbalis that enhanced her overall look. We loved all the details on the saree and her chic blouse while she posed for the shutterbugs. She completed the look with big traditional earrings from Sabyasachi’s jewellery collection and a neat bun.

Sabyasachi’s SS19 collection is surely one to make you want to get married in summer at a destination of your choice. The pastels, a soothing shade for the eyes in the scorching afternoon sun. Alia’s saree, although a lovely shade of red on georgette, is very similar to the collection the designer recently unveiled. The collection has been named - Fiza - an Urdu word for ‘breeze’.

Fashion enthusiasts can also experiment with a blouse in a different colour and silhouette. Try chikankari, a basic cotton fabric with embroidery and zardozi for a formal affair. Remember that earrings and other pieces of jewellery can be toned down according to the work on your attire to keep it simple and comfortable for a day outing or a summer wedding.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:29 IST