Hello rainbow: Alia Bhatt’s dress at Gully Boy event is a treat to the eyes on a gloomy day

Alia Bhatt has been rocking the fashion quotient in all her looks before the release of one of the most awaited films, Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh. From jumpsuits, to skirts and corsets to long gowns, Alia’s been experimenting with dresses and looks of all kinds, and we love it. Her latest appearance was a metallic jacket-trousers set which was retro-chic, followed by a colourful striped ankle-length dress which is perfect for a summer outing.

She paired this with large hoop earrings and strappy sandals that kept a streak of young and cheerful in her overall look, styled by Mala Agnani. The Missoni dress worn by Alia is reflective of a laidback aesthetic of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The stripes on her dress highlight the gossamer texture of the dress that also exudes a refreshing feeling, anti-reminiscent of a balmy summer evening.

We also enjoyed the playfulness in Ranveer Singh’s attitude as he sported a shirt and trouser pair with the face of a tiger-printed across, reminding one of the Simmba in this Gully Boy. What did you think?

