Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor always wear this simple accessory

Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor wear their hoops so often, we almost forget what it’s like to see them earring-less. Small or oversize, minimal or statement-making, it seems like lately everyone’s into hoop earrings. But there’s no better place to look for style inspiration than the Instagram feeds of your favourite actors. Whether on a vacation or at a party with friends, Deepika, Alia, Sonam and Anushka’s jewellery style remains fairly consistent: Hoops. These celebs turn out looks we’d never think of, which are also really easy to pull off. Most of their hoop earring looks involve causal dresses or denim.

If you asked women at random whether hoops are in or out, there’s a good chance you’ll have a portion of devotees who will claim hoop earrings have always been in style (as well as others who’d say never). But clearly, almost every celeb is on board with hoops right now (hello, Chitrangada Singh!). Maybe it’s the delicate touch they add to an outfit or the subtle retro-cool vibe they help to pull off. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have favourite jewellery designers, but it’s less about the type of hoop earrings they choose and more about knowing when to clip them on. These four stylish women are well aware when an outfit calls for the classic accessory, and they’ve proven that so many times over.

Ahead, we’re taking tips from the pros when it comes to styling hoop earrings: From thin, delicate pairs to those extra-large gold hoops. However, your main takeaway from these eight cool looks, as seen on Deepika, Alia, Sonam and Anushka, should be how exactly to pull these earrings off, without looking overdone or over the top. Keep scrolling to see the inspiring photos.

Sonam Kapoor took her Chloé outfit to the next level with these minimal yet statement-making double hoop earrings with pearl. Sonam’s earrings feature one ring smaller than the other and are by designer label, The Line. They cost Rs 48,000. Worth it? We think yes.

A standard size hoop earring is so classic, you know you’ll be able to wear it with anything. Sonam Kapoor paired her dark 16Arlington ensemble with hoops, which she complemented by wearing layered necklaces in the same metal tone. Basically, she let the jewellery do all the talking, and we are so on board.

Work an oversize pair of gold hoops with a pretty dress, like Alia Bhatt’s multi-coloured Missoni number. When it comes to party earrings, shoulder-grazing hoops are a fashion must-have. Draw attention to your face (or if you’re Alia, your dewy skin, glimmering peach cheeks, cascading waves, bold eyebrows and a trend-forward coral lip) with big hoops.

Alia Bhatt proved hoop earrings are a great way to make a subtle statement, even when styled with a traditional Indian look. Opt for a thin pair that’ll subtly peek out from under your hair, then pair them with everything from anarkali suits to sarees for a playful twist.

When, accessory-wise, it’s all about the sunglasses, take a tip from Anushka Sharma, and opt for your most classic hoop silhouette. You can highlight your big hoops, when you work a pair with a cool white jeans and denim jacket look. Don’t forget to tie up your hair, just like Anushka. She looks feminine and fresh, but not too girly.

Get playful, and embrace chunky hoops, like Anushka Sharma, who paired her fiery tangerine separates, featuring cascading ruffles, with mismatched hoops from designer jewellery label, Misho Designs. Minimal in form, yet maximal in impact, these Rs 14,800 earrings take on the classic hoop with a little twist.

Deepika Padukone’s pearl earrings are far from your everyday hoops, they’re quite loud and versatile, too. Trade in your boring old hoops for these fun ones that are a fresh way to do a classic trend. Aren’t Deepika’s pearl hoops too good to be true?

Deepika Padukone uses hoops to add spice to both casual and red carpet outfits. For a Cannes Film Festival 2018 appearance, Deepika accessorised her metallic dress, created by fashion designer Alberta Ferretti, with large gold hoop earrings.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 09:57 IST