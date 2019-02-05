Alia Bhatt’s stunning baby pink dress is just what the doctor ordered. See pics

Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy film promotions included an appearance at Super Dancer 3, where it’s safe to say she made an impression in a pink dress. On Monday, Alia and her Gully Boy co-star, actor Ranveer Singh, joined actor Shilpa Shetty on the dance reality show. If millennial pink was already a go-to for you, allow Alia Bhatt to lead you towards a shade of pink, which in our opinion, looks incredibly chic: Baby pink. She wore a strapless pink dress from designer label Annakiki’s spring-summer 2019 collection with a pair of eclectic lime green heels by ASOS to deliver an outfit that is minimalist, sleek and chic. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pretty in pink look:

Alia Bhatt’s polish but far from prim mini-meets-maxi-dress featured a breezy semi-sheer chiffon skirt in a matching pink hue for a dramatic finish. Alia’s dress also featured a zipped-up front, which brought a tough romance to the flowing dress. Work a design as standout as this one with equally bold shoes in a contrasting tone, and you don’t even need to worry about accessories. Fact: Standout shoes, like Alia Bhatt’s, alone will get you noticed, even if you’re wearing jeans and a basic tee. Alia’s block high heels, worth £35 (about Rs 3,270), come with a slip-on and square-toe style.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:41 IST