Alia Bhatt shows off her inner sporty girl in new pics from Gully Boy promotions

Alia Bhatt has provided us with many looks at various Gully Boy events with her co-star, actor Ranveer Singh. Alongside her stylists, Alia is continuously breaking boundaries and fashion rules to the point where we question if these rules actually exist. On Monday, the Raazi actor again proved she knows no limits, when it comes to fashion. In high-octane contrasting hues, ergonomic silhouettes, and techy fabrics, Alia Bhatt’s latest look by designer label, Annakiki, blends a sporty mood and street style vibe. Alia Bhatt’s latest look is rife with easy, athletic pieces: The collared white crop top lent a distinctly sporty touch to the menswear-inspired black leather pants. Alia’s chunky black sneakers feature a bulky platform sole and are by luxury shoe label, Buffalo. We love the idea of styling stronger shapes (the pants) and tougher materials (the shoes) against sporty, fun pieces (the crop top).

Alia Bhatt’s black and white look has a sporty-girl swagger vibe and makes for a super-stylish workout outfit that is sure to keep you moving in the gym — and beyond. It’s a youthful, confident look that doesn’t skimp on the sex appeal — and luckily, you can achieve the sporty-chic trend for 2019 without breaking a sweat. Are you game? To get an Alia Bhatt-inspired look that is modern, fun and eye-catching, go ultra-cool in a pair of black leather pants. To maintain an athletic edge, don matching bulky sneakers. Add a dash of contrast via a white crop top and style your hair in messy curls for the final touch.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 14:06 IST