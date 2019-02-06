Sonam Kapoor is a stunning bride in magazine cover shoot. See pics

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most stylish actors we’ve ever seen, so we couldn’t be more captivated by her latest magazine cover for Brides Today’s anniversary issue. The cover features the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor wearing a beautifully embellished ombré coat from fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s spring summer 2019 collection, India By The Nile, and sitting on the floor in a relaxed pose. Sonam Kapoor needs very little to play up her inner glow. But the dress she wore for the cover photo shoot only plays up her natural beauty. Sonam’s flared floor-grazing ensemble maintained the sophistication of traditional hand-embroidery, while reflecting the ease of a playfully modern silhouette. Sonam’s sheer tulle outfit may look light in weight, yet is heavy on romance. Watch video and see photos of Sonam Kapoor’s latest magazine photo shoot that offers a mix of whimsy and modernity:

Sonam Kapoor’s dress looked elegant and ethereal. But her hair stole the show. She brought an unexpected edge to her ethereal ensemble with an enviable set of curls — a far cry from her natural straight hairstyle. After seeing some behind-the-scene photos shared by her hair and make-up artist, Namrata Soni, we’re guessing Sonam’s springy ringlets were a result of hours of prep. Sonam’s blush ensemble was complimented by a delicate rose gold makeup: A subtle rose gold shadow, a couple coats of mascara on her eyelashes. Her nude lip was equally gorgeous with its subtle pink tinge. Sonam Kapoor has never been one to shy away from bold fashion choices, but do you think her latest style combination was a bit too much? We couldn’t decide between her sleek, straight hairstyle or her latest curls, but what do you think of her look? Are you loving it? Check out more photos of Sonam Kapoor dressed in Tarun Tahiliani for her latest magazine shoot:

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:48 IST