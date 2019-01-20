Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor’s style secret? Go big or go home

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s latest looks have a quality about them that feels effortless, despite being theatrical and fun. While we’ve always coveted perfectly-tailored ruffles and statement-making voluminous skirts, we’ve never loved them more than right now. Thanks to actor Deepika Padukone’s look, structured ruffles can transcend their stuffy stigma to be viewed as a style of classic elegance.

For the book launch event of A Dot Went for a Walk in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone wore a baby pink one-shouldered top that was tucked into a pair of contrasting high-waisted red belted pants. Lending a feminine touch to the Gauri and Nainika ensemble are the flouncing sleeves. Spirited with a playful personality, Deepika’s dramatic sleeves take on a life of their own to make a flourishing statement. Her accessories of choice? A simple pair of pearl earrings and hot pink satin pumps by Balenciaga worth about Rs 21,000. Like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor too proves minimal adornment, maximum volume are the way to go.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Sonam Kapoor stunned in an anything but subtle dress by Mark Bumgarner. During a press event for a Swiss luxury watch in Geneva, Switzerland, Sonam managed to make quite the statement wearing a champagne-hued tea length ball gown by the fashion designer. Sonam Kapoor’s full-skirted silhouette put a modern spin on volume, creating romantic drama. The pleated bodice and structured sleeve are seriously jaw-dropping too. Sonam teamed her dress with embellished nude pumps and an IWC Schaffhausen watch. It’s polished yet effortless. Classic yet cool. And it seems to highlight her figure in just the right way.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 09:48 IST