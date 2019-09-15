Avengers Endgame: High school kids recreate climax fight scene, Mark Ruffalo calls it ‘mind blowing’. Watch

hollywood

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:26 IST

It may have been months since the release of Marvel’s biggest blockbuster Avengers Endgame but the fans of the franchise continue to relive the film in more ways than just watching it on loop. A video of high school students recreating the climax fight scene in the film on stage has caught the attention of the moviegoers world over including Mark Ruffalo.

Mark, better known as Hulk, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Wow, pretty mind-blowing.” The videos shows the students dressed in printed superhero costumes and performing the well choreographed sequence in front of a live audience. From Captain America giving the command, “Avengers Assemble” to Iron Man wearing the Gauntlet, the performance by the PAC Dance Team featuring Advanced Dance from Walden Grove High School (Sahuarita, Arizona) has its own high points worth an applause.

Watch: Marvel Theme Homecoming Assembly

The video has gone viral and has collected nearly 2.5 million views and more than 4,500 comments.

A viewer commented, “Why did I wrongly assume this was the avengers cast doing a high school musical “we’re all in this together” number.” Another raised a point, “Choreographer should be named in title - that person is a genius!” One more viewer wrote, “this is too good for a high school homecoming...they need an emmy! great job y’all!”

“My 4 year old saw this and said in her cute little voice, “I want to go to this Avengers school!” wrote another.

Also read: Iron Man deleted scene: Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury talks to Robert Downey Jr about Spider-Man, X-Men for Avengers initiative

Many of them also pointed out a few things in the video. A Marvel fan wrote, “Omg did you guys realized that every song title is synced to each of the Infinity Stone ?? I died.” Another took a dig at one of the performers and said, “So we all just gonna ignore the fact that the Black Panther was going off.”

Avengers: Endgame dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to gain the number one spot at the worldwide box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 16:08 IST