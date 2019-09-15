Iron Man deleted scene: Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury talks to Robert Downey Jr about Spider-Man, X-Men for Avengers initiative

hollywood

A deleted scene from Marvel film Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr has hinted that there were indeed plans to infuse the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in one point of time. Marvel president Kevin Feige himself revealed a small deleted clip from Iron Man at the 45th annual Saturn Awards showing Nick Fury referring to both Spider-Man and X-Men.

Kevin was presented with the Stan Lee World Builder Award at the event on Saturday where he unveiled the deleted post-credits scene starring Samuel L. Jackson from the 2008 film.

At the Saturn Awards, Kevin Feige revealed an alternate version of the post-credits scene from ‘IRON MAN’ with Nick Fury mentioning "mutants" and "radioactive bug bites". It will be included in the upcoming INFINITY SAGA boxset. (Source: @BRMarvelNews) pic.twitter.com/AqzTokEc67 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 14, 2019

According to a report on Entertainment Weekly, Kevin said at the event, “We pulled some things out of that vault that we said, ‘We’ll never show this to anybody, put it away,’ We’re bringing them out, we’re putting them on this disc, and I’m about to show you a deleted scene that has never been seen by anyone before right now.”

Nick can be seen talking to Iron Man about the Avengers initiative and how he has to worry about “gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites and assorted mutants” and also has to “deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

The scene will be included as an additional feature in the upcoming Infinity Saga DVD box set.

While Iron Man bid goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the massive Hollywood blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man too has been ousted from the MCU as Disney and Sony failed to reach a deal on new films of the iconic superhero franchise.

Marvel produced the last two Spider-Man movies, but won’t be involved in the future installments of the superhero franchise because the two companies couldn’t agree to profit-sharing terms. The original deal was struck, enabling Spider-Man to appear in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, all of which were directed by the Russo Brothers.

