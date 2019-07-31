Marvel releases all 6 Avengers Endgame deleted scenes; watch and debate if they should have been axed

hollywood

As a part of the bonus features for the recent digital release of Avengers: Endgame, six deleted scenes from the film have been unveiled. A couple had already been released online, and were the source of heated debate among fans.

Avengers: Endgame clocked in at a little over three hours long, making it the longest mainstream superhero movie ever. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had said ahead of the film’s release that they were satisfied with the film’s unusually long runtime, and that Marvel had allowed them to tell the story they wanted, how they wanted.

Several of these scenes have effects that are visibly unfinished. Most noticeably, Rocket Raccoon looks like a poorly rendered video game character circa 2002 in a couple of scenes. And the one we’ve seen already - the Avengers’ final tribute to Tony Stark - also has some unfinished effects work, particularly in the greenscreen environments.

That being said, here are the six deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame, which, if retained, would have taken the film’s running time to approximately three hours and eight minutes.

‘Your alpaca ate the Goji Berries’

Unfolding like an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop show, the short scene seems to be set immediately before Tony Stark’s introduction, five years after his rescue. It shows Tony and Pepper Potts having an argument like any other married couple, only it’s about Tony’s pet alpaca having eaten Pepper’s Goji Berries.

Bottom of the ocean

In the second deleted scene, Steve Rogers gives Rhodey a brief history of the Tesseract. While telling the story, he recounts some of the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, which ended with him sacrificing his life. “Yeah, I’ve been meaning to ask, why did you have to crash the plane anyway?” Rhodey asks. “There were bombs on board,” Steve says sombrely. “You couldn’t have jumped out of the plane before you crashed it?” Rhodey shoots at him.

The suckiest army in the galaxy

In the third deleted scene, the Avengers are sitting around a table, going over the Battle of New York in (unfinished CGI) videos. An incredulous Rocket (who is also partially rendered) can’t believe when they tell him it took them two or three hours to defeat the Chitauri army, or as Rocket calls it, “the suckiest army in the galaxy.” And as he’s laughing at them for not having come up with the idea of attacking the mothership, Tony sneaks up from behind and shaves his head.

You used to frickin’ live here

The next deleted scene also features an unfinished Rocket, this time with Thor in Asgard. Thor is too distracted; he’s peeing from the top of a ledge, and downing cans of Red Bull. “You used to frickin’ live here.” Thor replies, “Just for 1500 years, not forever.”

Tony and Howard

This one is more of an alternate take. And like the one in which Rocket made fun of the Avengers for not destroying the mothership, perhaps a little too heavy on the foreshadowing. The scene shows Tony walking with his father, Howard, having met him in the secret SHIELD facility. He’s talking about leaving behind a better world for his daughter, and that he has had doubts about his legacy. The scene ends with Howard offering Tony a job, to which Tony replies, “Oh, I’m a bit tied up in the future.”

The Avengers take a knee

The sixth and final deleted scene has already been discussed passionately online, mostly because fans were shocked that it didn’t make it to the final cut. Unlike the other scenes, the effects in this one are mostly complete, and there is also a background score, which goes to show just how late in the day it was axed.

