Avengers Endgame fans are mad at Marvel for deleting heartbreaking Tony Stark tribute scene. See reactions

A day after a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame was shared online, Marvel fans are reacting with a mixture of heartbreak and disbelief that it didn’t make it to the theatrical cut of the film. The almost two-minute scene shows several characters pay tribute to Tony Stark after the de facto leader sacrifices his life to defeat the villainous Thanos at the end of the film.

“It breaks my heart that they didn’t include this scene,” one fan wrote. “Why wasn’t the deleted scene in the re-release?” wrote another. The scene shows characters such as Hawkeye, Captain America, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and others take a knee to honour Tony, who is seen breathing his last next to Pepper Potts.

Here are some more reactions:

Why wasn’t this the deleted scene they showed in the re-release??... And no I’m not crying just sweating from my eyes pic.twitter.com/NnjixKaXxW — majin•misfit (@misfit_ghost) July 26, 2019

A VERY emotional moment in this deleted scene from Avengers EndGame!!!! pic.twitter.com/vb8KU1V7qk — ✵ Captain Marvel News ✵ (@CaptMarvelNews) July 26, 2019

Wow that's is 💓 break why they not included this scene

We love you 3000

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → pic.twitter.com/CjyBNJD7AX — 🤜😎🤛/ 🦇Thnx AoS 🦇 (@AgentKristina22) July 26, 2019

At first I was loving the new @Avengers #Endgame deleted scene, but all of them kneeling kind of gets increasingly awkward. Would love it if they show that soul world/future Morgan deleted scene though. — MGF Customs (@MgfCustoms) July 26, 2019

THIS DELETED SCENE OF ALL THE AVENGERS KNEELING AFTER TONY'S DEATH. THIS SCENE IS HURTS BUT IT'S SO POWERFUL @ MARVEL WHY DID YOU DELETE THIS??

pic.twitter.com/hz5VTCFBss — bonky saw ffh ✪ (@ilovebonky3000) July 26, 2019

THEY SHOULD OF ADDED THE DELETED SCENE OF THE AVENGERS KNEELING IN RESPECT TO TONY'S DEATH pic.twitter.com/3LcD912gNC — ✨Maria| SAW FFH x2✨ (@quacksonqueen) July 27, 2019

THE DELETED SCENE HAS THE AVENGERS KNEELING BEFORE TONY’S CORPSE

THE DELETED SCENE HAS THE AVENGERS KNEELING BEFORE TONY’S CORPSE

THE DELETED SCENE HAS THE AVENGERS KNEELING BEFORE TONY’S CORPSE

THIS IS NOT OKAY IM CRYING ALL OVER AGAIN WHYY :(((((((((😞pic.twitter.com/IOuyTDGV91 — Beb misses Loki (@hometoharryx) July 27, 2019

Avengers Endgame deleted scene. Oh gosh, I’m still crying watching this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eUpxAFAklF — Farid Norman (@FaridNorman) July 27, 2019

that endgame deleted scene of all the avengers kneeling for tony was so powerful why the fuck was it cut i’m sO MAD pic.twitter.com/anYus8zgm4 — moll SAW FFH 3x🕷 (@Iovelypeter) July 26, 2019

this deleted scene of pepper's goodbye kiss, steve who basically just collapsed, doctor strange in guilt, all the avengers kneeling for anthony edward stark, just showed how much they honor, respect, & love tony. this scene is too powerful that the russos had to delete it 🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/4uIkQUHUt6 — ‎۞ 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔤𝔢 ‎⎊ (@strangestvrk) July 26, 2019

✨ new deleted scene from avengers endgame, all the heroes kneel before tony’s sacrifice. truly beautiful and emotional. check it out: pic.twitter.com/EmJo5PxjgD — best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) July 26, 2019

Doctor Strange in an Avengers Endgame deleted scene💔😭😭😭



Stephen baby! Sweetie! Honey! Darling! Noooo, ohhh this breaks my heart so much!!💔😢😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o2NgNdr990 — 🤘Sorceress۞Strange🦋 (@_Lady_Strange) July 26, 2019

me after watching the deleted scene of the avengers kneeling in respect to tony’s sacrifice and death: pic.twitter.com/Si76orShwd — ✨Maria| SAW FFH x2✨ (@quacksonqueen) July 26, 2019

2014 Gamora in the Avengers Endgame deleted scene pic.twitter.com/jKKXNduO5e — dey 💫 (@nighto_) July 26, 2019

THIS DELETED SCENE OF THE AVENGERS KNEELING AFTER TONY DIED IS THE MOST HEARTBREAKING YET THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SCENE I HAVE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/1qd0p2qDce — '(fan account) (@caprogers1940) July 26, 2019

avengers: endgame deleted scene spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/NWsNWKhAJ6 — chey (@hocomillie) July 27, 2019

Marvel had re-released Avengers: Endgame in a bid to beat the worldwide box office record of Avatar, and to generate buzz for Spider-Man: Far From Home. While the strategy paid off and Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, in unadjusted dollars, the re-release was met with criticism for not adding worthwhile new material.

ALSO WATCH | Natalie Portman as female Thor in Marvel Studios’ new sequel

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had previously revealed that another scene that saw the axe showed Tony waking up in the soul realm moments after dying, similar to Thanos, and meeting his now teenage daughter, Morgan. In fact, Katherine Langford had been cast as the older Morgan.

Also read: Avengers Endgame deleted scene shows Marvel heroes bidding heartbreaking goodbye to Iron Man

Marvel has now been building up to the home video and digital release of the film by putting out 4K clips, and teasing bonus features such as a blooper reel and several making-of featurettes.

Avengers: Endgame has made almost $2.8 billion worldwide, and along with Far From Home, is considered to be a conclusion of the 23-film long Infinity Saga of films. Marvel recently unveiled a new lineup - the Phase 4 - which will run till 2021 and includes films such as the Doctor Strange and Thor sequels, as well as standalone movies featuring Black Widow and Shang Chi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:46 IST