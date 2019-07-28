Today in New Delhi, India
Avengers Endgame fans are mad at Marvel for deleting heartbreaking Tony Stark tribute scene. See reactions

Avengers: Endgame fans are expressing their disbelief at the decision to axe a scene that showed several superheroes paying tribute to the fallen Tony Stark. Check out reactions here.

hollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2019 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in a still from Avengers: Endgame.

A day after a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame was shared online, Marvel fans are reacting with a mixture of heartbreak and disbelief that it didn’t make it to the theatrical cut of the film. The almost two-minute scene shows several characters pay tribute to Tony Stark after the de facto leader sacrifices his life to defeat the villainous Thanos at the end of the film.

“It breaks my heart that they didn’t include this scene,” one fan wrote. “Why wasn’t the deleted scene in the re-release?” wrote another. The scene shows characters such as Hawkeye, Captain America, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and others take a knee to honour Tony, who is seen breathing his last next to Pepper Potts.

Here are some more reactions:

Marvel had re-released Avengers: Endgame in a bid to beat the worldwide box office record of Avatar, and to generate buzz for Spider-Man: Far From Home. While the strategy paid off and Endgame dethroned Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, in unadjusted dollars, the re-release was met with criticism for not adding worthwhile new material.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had previously revealed that another scene that saw the axe showed Tony waking up in the soul realm moments after dying, similar to Thanos, and meeting his now teenage daughter, Morgan. In fact, Katherine Langford had been cast as the older Morgan.

Marvel has now been building up to the home video and digital release of the film by putting out 4K clips, and teasing bonus features such as a blooper reel and several making-of featurettes.

Avengers: Endgame has made almost $2.8 billion worldwide, and along with Far From Home, is considered to be a conclusion of the 23-film long Infinity Saga of films. Marvel recently unveiled a new lineup - the Phase 4 - which will run till 2021 and includes films such as the Doctor Strange and Thor sequels, as well as standalone movies featuring Black Widow and Shang Chi.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:46 IST

