Marvel releases heartbreaking Avengers Endgame deleted scene, shows what happened after Tony Stark’s death. Bring tissues

On the eve of the digital release of Avengers: Endgame, a new deleted scene has been released online. The scene shows fans what happened immediately after Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos.

Shared by USA Today, the almost two-minute scene picks up as Pepper Potts and Peter Parker are saying their goodbyes to Tony. We then see an unseen moment in which Hawkeye takes a knee as a mark of respect. One by one, the other Avengers also begin to take a knee. We see Black Panther and Captain Marvel pay their respects, followed by Peter Quill, Valkyrie and Nebula.

Soon, Scott Lang is taking a knee, as is Captain America and Thor, as Alan Silvestri’s heroic theme for Tony plays in the background. Finally, Doctor Strange, the man who knew all along how the story would end, also takes a knee. And in a surprise twist, Gamora, who was previously thought to have died in another timeline, makes an appearance as well.

Marvel has been building up to the home video release of the superhero film by releasing several bonus features online, including 4K version of fan favourite scenes, and a blooper reel.

Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time. The film is finally coming to digital in HD and 4K HD, as well as on Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, beginning on July 30. Endgame later arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and various on-demand platforms beginning August. 13, with bonus material.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 12:27 IST